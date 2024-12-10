New book on Edinburgh's trams and buses

Lothian Buses is one of the few bus networks still in local authority ownership and a new book traces the 100-year journey from creaking cable cars in 1919 to today's eco-friendly easy-access buses.

For years Edinburgh Corporation's tram and bus services were confined within the city boundaries but from the 1980s bus services expanded into East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian.

The story of local transport in and around the city is told in A Century of Edinburgh's Trams and Buses, a new book by local author Gavin Booth.

Illustrated with over 200 photographs, maps, contemporary leaflets and adverts, it describes how the separate Leith tramways were absorbed into Edinburgh in the 1920s, and how the transport network grew as the city expanded.

An early postwar Daimler descends The Mound.

Replacing the original trams with buses in the 1950s aroused much local opposition and there were many dissenting voices when a new tramway was proposed in the early 2000s.

Today, Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams win many awards and are well regarded throughout the UK.

A Century of Edinburgh's Trams and Buses by Gavin Booth is published by Fawndoon Books ( www.fawndoon.com) at £40 plus £2.95 post & packing.