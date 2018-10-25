7 of the best pasta restaurants in Edinburgh

Pasta is the ultimate versatile comfort food, whether you’re a fan of modern takes on mac and cheese or classic spaghetti bolognese.

Edinburgh is a city bursting with idyllic Italian restaurants, some of which have been around long enough to become institutions. Here are some of the very best.

Civerinos

They might have more pizzas on the menu, but don’t let that fool you - Civerinos are pasta experts. Simple but full of flavour, the offerings here range from a hearty and meaty carbonara to a vegetarian garlic tagliatelle. Gluten-free pasta is available for anyone with special dietary requirements.

5 Hunter Square, EH1 1QW - civerinos.com



Locanda de Gusti

Hidden in Dalry, Locanda de Gusti brings the authentic taste of Naples to Edinburgh. The menu changes daily, but pasta lovers can look forward to the likes of fresh seafood linguine, filled tortelli parcels and simple but delicious fresh egg parpadelle.

102 Dalry Road, EH11 2DW - locandadegusti.com



Origano

One of Leith’s most popular pizzerias, Origano is also the place to go for lasagne lovers. Rustic and cosy inside, diners can settle in for a warming portion of lasagne (with both meat and vegetarian versions available) and a class of complementing red wine.

236 Leith Walk, EH6 8PD - origano-leith.co.uk



La Piazza

Conveniently located in Edinburgh’s West End, La Piazza has an impressively large pasta menu, featuring ravioli, lasagne, spaghetti and much more. Most dishes can be served dairy and gluten-free, making this an ideal restaurant for every diner.

97-99 Shandwick Place, EH2 4SD - lapiazzaedinburgh.com



La Favorita

Fancy fresh pasta delivered straight to your door? Famed for their woodfired pizzas, La Favorita will also deliver pasta dishes - including satsifying gnocchi and their special macaroni cheese recipe - to much of Edinburgh.

7 Brighton Place, EH15 1LH / 321-325 Leith Walk, EH6 8SA - lafavoritadelivered.com



Nonna’s Kitchen

Cosy and welcoming, Nonna’s Kitchen in Morningside is a laidback Italian eatery with a family feel. Made to traditional recipes, the pasta here feels comfortingly homemade with a few gourmet touches.

45 Morningside Road, EH10 4AZ - nonnas-kitchen.co.uk



Dantes

Located outside of the city centre, Dantes is a family-run hidden gem in Edinburgh’s Colinton area. Reasonably priced and enticing, the menu has plenty for pasta lovers.

48-50 Bridge Road, EH13 0LQ - dantesrestaurant.co.uk