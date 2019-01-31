BrewDog’s Edinburgh bars are offering free beers for ‘Wet February’

BrewDog is encouraging ‘Dry January’ enthusiasts to celebrate ‘Wet February’ with a free sampling of four of its beers at three Edinburgh bars.

The independent craft brewer is now offering a free ‘Bar Stool Beer School’ at its UK bars, including those in the Capital in Cowgate, Lothian Road and Edinburgh Airport.

The ‘school’ will be hosted by BrewDog’s Cicerone-trained staff and will give attendees an introduction to different beer styles including background and history, as well as a guided exploration through the various aspects of beer tasting such as aroma, flavour and colour.

During the 30-minute sessions, attendees will receive a flight of four tasters of BrewDog’s headliner beers, featuring modern twists on craft beer classics, along with tasting cards to populate with their new-found knowledge.

Those interested can sign up today at https://barstoolbeerschool.as.me/

The Edinburgh bars will be running three Bar Stool Beer School sessions per day, for up to eight people per session.

For those craft beer enthusiasts looking to take their beery enlightenment a step further, BrewDog also hosts a 90-minute Beer School in each of its bars, offering a more in-depth educational experience.

These sessions include a six-beer flight, an introduction to the brewing process and ingredients, extended principles of tasting and a guide to beer and food tasting with an accompanying cheese board to put your skills to the test.

