Costa Coffee introduces vegan-friendly coconut milk drinks

COSTA Coffee has introduced new dairy-free milk alternative to its menu.

The introduction of coconut milk comes as customer demand for alternatives to cow milk increase.

Costa will now offer a Coconut Flat White and a Coconut Mocha, which will be available for £2.95. Additionally, coconut milk will be available in Costa’s core range of drinks, including the Cappuccino, White Americano and Cortado, for an additional 45p.

They have also released an exclusive, vegan-friendly Coconut & Vanilla Latte

Russell Braterman, Global Innovations Director at Costa, said: “January is the start of fresh beginnings for many and it’s often a time when people are looking to try something new. Opting for dairy-free alternatives and natural flavours are growing trends and coconut is becoming more and more popular. Coconut milk complements coffee perfectly and offers a fantastic alternative choice for our customers. We hope to not only encourage customers to try new and exciting ways to enjoy great coffee – but to escape the depths of UK winter with a deliciously smooth tasting coffee experience too.”

All the new products will be available at Costa stores across the UK from today.