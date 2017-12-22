Harry’s Bar and Tennent’s team up to bring new Southside pub

THE wood is recycled, counters revived and even the wall hangings have had a life before now.

But in the cool and inviting interiors of the Southside, it’s a very new approach to business that is making people sit up and take notice.

Picture: Copyright Stewart Attwood.

A landmark deal between a social enterprise and Scotland’s brewing giant has given birth not just to an all fresh new venue, but a whole way of working towards social change.

Thanks to a six-figure investment package from Tennent’s, Beer For Good Community Interest Company behind the popular West End Harry’s Bar has opened Harry’s Southside on Buccleuch Street. The unique social enterprise ploughs its profits back into good causes and employs and trains young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Chris Thewlis, director of the Beer For Good company behind Harry’s, said: “The most important thing about this venue, which is very special, is not only have we bought from ethical sources and recycled where possible utilising the fabric of the venue but every product that we sell has a social mission in some shape or form.

“And all you have to do to get behind these missions and support a good cause, is step through the front door and have a good time.”

Picture: Copyright Stewart Attwood.

The bar stocks brands such as Ginerosity, a social enterprise gin whose profits are poured back into projects to help disadvantaged young adults in Scotland and abroad and Heroes Vodka which donates 20 percent of the profits to UK armed forces charities.

With the support of Tennent’s, the group says it has refurbished what was the Southside Social, with a view to growing profits to help support even more young people.

Chris added: “We are delighted to enter into this groundbreaking partnership.

“This is a unique investment deal and it is fantastic that Tennent’s recognises the power of good that social enterprise can do.

“Our agreement demonstrates that the private business sector can work with the social enterprise sector to deliver a project of this magnitude.

“We look forward to strengthening that bond in the near future as we work together to expand our social enterprise business and give further opportunities to deserving young people.”

Trade Investment Manager at Tennent’s, Martin Cairns, said: “We are extremely proud of our ability to help out licensees looking to develop their businesses.

“Harry’s Southside is a particularly satisfying example given that we are not only investing in the refurbishment of an existing venue, but in doing so, we are helping to provide opportunities for young people looking to establish a career in the hospitality industry. ”

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk