Judges revealed ahead of voting deadline for Evening News Restaurant Awards 2019

He held aloft the award for best restaurant in 2018 and this year chef Scott Smith will be on the other side of the judging table.

After today, the nominations for the Edinburgh Restaurants will close and the decision making will be handed over to the judging panel.

On Monday, Chef Smith who opened Fhior on Broughton Street following runaway success with his venture Norn in Leith will be joined by celebrated restaurateur Victor Contini, who runs independent, award-winning, family-run restaurants Contini George Street, The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant and Cannonball House with his wife, critically acclaimed Scottish chef Carina.

Scott, who grew up in the countryside of Aberdeenshire but is proud to call Edinburgh his home, worked his way up in various kitchens in the UK, including two years Michelin starred Peat Inn.

And in May 2016, Scott opened Norn with his wife Laura gaining rave reviews from local and national press, as well as a place in both the Sunday Times Top 100 and Restaurant Magazine Top 100 in its first year. Fhior is now building on their success and experience.

Gaby Soutar who is a lifestyle editor at The Scotsman and has been reviewing restaurants for The Scotsman Magazine since 2007 will be joining the panel alongside co-founder and writer for Edinburgh Foody website Caroline von Schmalensee and David Livingstone, head of catering at Bestway.

On Monday they will whittle down the public nominations in each of the 14 categories and the finalists will be announced in the Edinburgh Evening News on April 26.

The finalists for the Hidden Gem category will go back to a public vote where foodies will have the chance to cast a vote for their favourite.

The voting will close on Friday, May 10 and the winner will be announced at the event. The award ceremony will be held at the Principal Hotel on George street on May 13.

Nominations can still be cast via www.edinburghrestaurantawards.co.uk

Tickets for the event are also available on the website.