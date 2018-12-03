Vote NOW for Edinburgh’s best Italian restaurant as top 10 revealed

We’ve got our finalists for the Italian Restaurant Of The Year 2018 - and now the competition is all about establishing who will be number one.

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates from across Edinburgh and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Whether it’s pasta or a pizza, spaghetti or ravioli, we all love to sit down to a good Italian meal and we all have our favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which local Italian restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, quality of traditional food, or the dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous decor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta?

The closing date for voting is Friday December 21st, and you can vote by filling out the coupon printed in the Evening News each day.

The coupons should be posted to: Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018 Top 10, Content Sales, Edinburgh Evening News, Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh EH4 2HS.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will not be accepted. Photocopied or defaced coupons will also not be accepted.

Here are the top 10 finalists (in no particular order) to choose from...

1. Ciao Roma, 64 South Bridge

2. Dantes, 58 Bridge Street

3. Guiliano’s, 18-19 Union Place

4. Mia Italian Kitchen, 96 Dalry Road

5. Mia Italian Kitchen, 394 Morningside Road

6. Novapizza, 42 Howe Street

7. O’Oliverio, 64 Grassmarket

8. Tempo Perso, 208 Bruntsfield Place

9. The Jolly Restaurant, 9 Elm Row

10. Vittoria On The Walk, 113 Brunswick Street

