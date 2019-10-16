Picture: Shutterstock

The 12 best new bars and restaurants to try in Edinburgh this autumn

Treat yourself to a cosy meal or drinks in the capital this autumn thanks to one of these newly opened bars and restaurants.

By Rosalind Erskine
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 17:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 17:57 pm

From a highly anticipated opening to sourdough pizza and brunch, there are plenty of new places to enjoy in Edinburgh this autumn.

1. The Broughton

Formerly The Phoenix, The Broughton serves contemporary pub grub such as Scottish Borders rump of lamb with potato terrine and piperade.

Photo: The Broughton

2. Hey Palu

This modern Italian bar opened last month and serves drinks inspired by the Italian aperitivo style of drinking with Vermouths, amari, bitters and aperitivi featuring throughout the cocktail selection.

Photo: Hey Palu

3. Tattu

Opening in November, this eye-catching, Insta-worthy restaurant will serve dishes that combine traditional ingredients and classic flavours as well as a number of exclusive menu items, developed by executive chef Andrew Lassetter and his team.

Photo: Tattu

4. Franco Manca

The first Scottish Franco Manca’s is now open in Edinburgh and dishes up Neapolitan style sourdough pizza.

Photo: Franco Manca

