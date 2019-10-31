Have you seen any famous faces out and about?

14 of Edinburgh’s most famous faces

From writers and actors to comedians and musicians, Edinburgh has been home to plenty of celebrities.

By Rhona Shennan
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 5:00 pm

How many of the people on this list have you seen out and about in Scotland’s capital?

1. Ian Rankin

Author Ian Rankin is most well known for his novels featuring detective John Rebus. Rankin takes lots of inspiration from Edinburgh in his novels and you're most likely to find him at the famous Oxford Bar

Photo: Ian Georgeson

2. The Proclaimers

Born in Leith, Craig and Charles Reid created the Proclaimers in 1983 and are familiar faces around Edinburgh when they're not touring the world

Photo: Rob McDougall

3. Kit Harington

Born in Acton, Greater London, Kit married his wife, fellow Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, in Aberdeenshire. The two bought a £660k flat in Edinburgh earlier this year

Photo: Kit Harington

4. Rose Leslie

Born in Aberdeen, Rose Leslie has starred in loads of shows, even bagged herself a Scottish BAFTA for her role in New Town. She and fellow Game of Thrones star Kit Harington bought a flat in Edinburgh earlier this year

Photo: Rose Leslie

