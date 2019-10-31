14 of Edinburgh’s most famous faces

How many of the people on this list have you seen out and about in Scotland’s capital?
1. Ian Rankin
Author Ian Rankin is most well known for his novels featuring detective John Rebus. Rankin takes lots of inspiration from Edinburgh in his novels and you're most likely to find him at the famous Oxford Bar
Photo: Ian Georgeson
2. The Proclaimers
Born in Leith, Craig and Charles Reid created the Proclaimers in 1983 and are familiar faces around Edinburgh when they're not touring the world
Photo: Rob McDougall
3. Kit Harington
Born in Acton, Greater London, Kit married his wife, fellow Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, in Aberdeenshire. The two bought a £660k flat in Edinburgh earlier this year
Photo: Kit Harington
4. Rose Leslie
Born in Aberdeen, Rose Leslie has starred in loads of shows, even bagged herself a Scottish BAFTA for her role in New Town. She and fellow Game of Thrones star Kit Harington bought a flat in Edinburgh earlier this year
Photo: Rose Leslie
