18 Edinburgh words and phrases that represent the city as chosen by our readers

Edinburgh has been the home of countless worsmiths - such as Ian Rankin, Irvine Welsh and Sir Walter Scott, so it’s no surprise the city has developed it’s own vernacular over the years.

From insults to compliments, and the occasional tounge twister, our list has the phrases you need to know from Auld Reekie.

Take a look at our list below and see how many you use.

1 . Barry Barry is a word for something which is fantastic or great. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Shan The antithesis to barry, shan. Disappointing or unhappy. | Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

3 . Radge Someone who is mad, crazy or consistenly angry. See: Begbie, Francis "Franco". | Archive Photo: Archive Photo Sales