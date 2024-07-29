18 Edinburgh words and phrases that represent the city as chosen by our readers

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST

We asked for your favourite Edinburgh words and phrases and you definitely didn’t disappoint.

Edinburgh has been the home of countless worsmiths - such as Ian Rankin, Irvine Welsh and Sir Walter Scott, so it’s no surprise the city has developed it’s own vernacular over the years.

From insults to compliments, and the occasional tounge twister, our list has the phrases you need to know from Auld Reekie.

Take a look at our list below and see how many you use.

Barry is a word for something which is fantastic or great.

1. Barry

Barry is a word for something which is fantastic or great. | National World

Photo Sales
The antithesis to barry, shan. Disappointing or unhappy.

2. Shan

The antithesis to barry, shan. Disappointing or unhappy. | Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Someone who is mad, crazy or consistenly angry. See: Begbie, Francis "Franco".

3. Radge

Someone who is mad, crazy or consistenly angry. See: Begbie, Francis "Franco". | Archive Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
The Edinburgh term for your slippers

4. Baffies

The Edinburgh term for your slippers | Contributed Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghIan RankinIrvine Welsh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice