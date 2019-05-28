A cannabis themed supper club is coming to this Edinburgh vegan cafe

Vegan café Beetroot Sauvage in Newington is hosting Scotland’s first ever hemp CBD suppler club on June 1.

The three course menu will showcase how cannabis oil - cannabidiol (CBD) - can be used in dishes.

Midlothian based CBD oil company Loveburgh Ra will provide the product.

Midlothian-based, CBD oil company Loveburgh Raw and East Lothian based retailer Hemp Health Scotland have teamed up with the popular Newington-based cafe and yoga studio for the first-of-a-kind night aimed at raising awareness of CBD.

Marie-Anne Marten, owner of Beetroot Sauvage, is excited by the new venture. She said: “Hemp Health are regulars at our Sunday markets and we’ve discussed the idea of a CBD supper club for a while. When they asked to book our venue to show their hemp CBD presentation I thought it would be a great to create a menu and then combine the presentation with a three course CBD themed supper.”

“Awareness about CBD is slowly rising”, added David Bate from Hemp Health. “But there is still a lot of uncertainty about what exactly CBD is, where it comes from, and why it can be beneficial. Our video presentation aims to address that and Beetroot Sauvage is the perfect venue, especially now as the three course supper will let people taste CBD in food and discover just how versatile CBD can be.”

Midlothian based Loveburgh Raw will be supplying the CBD for the evening and director Brian Black is delighted to be involved.

Beetroot Sauvage will host the supper club.

He said: “This is a great initiative and we fully support it. There are many misconceptions about CBD, one of them being that it is a medicine. It’s actually a 100% natural plant food supplement. That makes it ideal for using in food and adding to recipes. Beetroot Sauvage and Hemp Health Scotland are leading the way and Loveburgh Raw are right behind them.”

