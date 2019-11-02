'Best afternoon tea by a mile' - The best five places for afternoon tea in Edinburgh according to YOU

Are you seeking a sumptuous afternoon tea with friends and family in Edinburgh this weekend? Then look no further than this list of the Capital's best venues as chosen by Evening News readers...

The Colonnades at the Signet Library

Afternoon tea in Edinburgh doesn't come in much more elegant surroundings than this. It's priced at £38 per person.

Evening News readers have been recommending the best places in Edinburgh for afternoon tea.

Reader Red Walker said: "Afternoon tea at the signet library is not just an afternoon tea, it's such a memorable experience. Beautiful surroundings, impeccable service and wonderful food, it was a true pleasure and something I'll always remember."

Jennifer Petrie said: "The Signet Library is absolutely SUPERB. A savoury stand of teeny weeny delicious tasty goodies , then a cake stand of delightful, pretty cakes, accompanied by lots of different teas to wash it all down. Served by polite, friendly waiters in such a quiet pleasant setting with books on shelves all around. Definitely the BEST afternoon tea."

Catriona Sinclair said: "Signet Library, definitely the best in Edinburgh. Amazing food and surroundings and staff."

Emma Cormack said: "The signet library is the best afternoon tea by a mile."

Signets was the most popular suggestion with readers. Pic: Signets Library Instragram

Claire Reid said: "Signet Library, for service, surroundings & dietary requirements! I haven't found anywhere else in Edinburgh that beats it!"

Liz Wood said: "The Signet Library afternoon tea gets my vote. Beautiful place, great service and delicious food. It’s silver service so they have a clue."

Visit: The Signet Library, Parliament Square, Edinburgh, EH1 1RF, 0131 226 1064, https://www.thesignetlibrary.co.uk/colonnades/afternoon-tea/

Bon Tea Room

Bon Tea Room was a favourite among readers. Pic: Bon Tea Room/Facebook.

Known for its afternoon and high tea parties, the Bon Tea Room was another very popular choice with readers.

Marianne Sandison said: "Bon Tea Room, Corstorphine, every time. Wonderful sweet treats, including little choux pastry swans, and sandwiches, and if you haven't had enough, a slice of cake to take home with you!"

Julie Murray said: "Bon tea room in Corstorphine is the best! Very detailed hand made treats and lovely service x."

Diane Hardie-Potter said: "A really lovely place and food is good too."

The Queen Charlotte Room gives the feel of being on the Orient Express. Pic: Emma Albertson.

Jasmine R Weir said: "Bon in corstorphine by far the best afternoon in tea in Edinburgh."

Kim Pfeiffer said: "Bon in Corstorphine... best afternoon tea you will ever get !! For £10 a head they even give you a slice of cake to take home with you."

Visit: 279 St John's Road, Edinburgh, EH12 7XF, 07542 729862, https://www.facebook.com/boncorstorphine/

The Queen Charlotte Rooms

The Queen Charlotte Rooms stands out for its splendid interior which mirrors the opulence of the Orient Express train.

Emma Albertson said: "Best afternoon tea has to be the Queen Charlotte Rooms' orient express afternoon tea. It's fabulous and only £12 a head with unlimited tea and coffee!!! It's honestly beautiful and all homemade. The rooms are set out as if your actually on a train and there are loads of vintage items on show as well as the cutlery and teapots. Stunning."

The Fingal delivers a high quality afternoon tea experience according to our readers. Pic: Ruth Millan.

Moira Walker said: "Queen Charlotte Rooms without a doubt. Step into the Orient Express and experience the trip while enjoying a wonderful afternoon tea. There is nowhere like it in Edinburgh. A must for everybody to try!!"

Pam Birkmyre said: "Queen Charlotte rooms, Orient Express experience is amazing for atmosphere, food and friendly staff I wouldn’t go passed it now."

Margaret Storrie said: "Queen Charlotte Rooms - really good, like your on a train."

Johanna Crawford said: "Queen Charlotte rooms 100% amazing experience x"

Visit 56 Queen Charlotte Street, Edinburgh, EH6 7ET, 0131 555 6660, http://www.queencharlotterooms.com/afternoontea.html

Fingal

Visit this luxury floating hotel for a "decadent and delicious" afternoon tea experience. Expect to pay a bit more at £40 a head for the five-course experience.

Mairi Gordon said: "The Fingal Ship Hotel in Leith does a fabulous Afternoon tea!!!! All the cakes are made there and it is simply stunning on the boat!!!"

Fiona Clare Strauss said: "Fingal, the floating hotel in Leith does a gorgeous five course afternoon tea

Ruth Millan said: "Fingal. Afternoon Tea was beautiful."

Visit: Alexandra Dock, Edinburgh, EH6 7DX, 0131 357 5000, https://www.fingal.co.uk/food-drink/afternoon-tea/

Eteaket

A popular choice with tea lovers, Eteaket is a good place to fit in around a day of shopping in the city centre. They offer a range of afternoon teas, from classic to high tea and 'bubbly' afternoon tea with a glass of fizz.

Elaine Diffenthal said: "I enjoyed eteaket. They have so many teas to choose from, the afternoon tea was lovely. Sandwiches a good size & delicious with a nice trio of deserts. A really lovely treat with my mum."

Littel Katy said: "I really enjoyed Eteaket on Frederick street. They did the most delicious gluten free scones I've ever had and the tea was amazing."

Casey Morgan said: "Eteaket is great!"

Visit: 41 Frederick Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1EP, 0131 226 2982, https://www.eteaket.co.uk/tea-room-afternoon-tea-edinburgh/menus-2/

Other notable mentions from our readers included Brewhemia, Mimi's Bakehouse, The Balmoral, Norton House and The Dome.