Edinburgh’s annual Bonfire Night celebration is finally here, and if you have been waiting all year for its return, now is the time to make sure you don’t miss the best firework displays. Tickets to these events are expected to sell out quickly due to the fact November 5 falls on a Saturday this year.

Edinburgh City Council has confirmed that they won’t be running any Bonfire Night events this year, but several communities are looking to run their own displays. So, fear not, we have details of exactly where you can see fireworks in Edinburgh. The whole shebang is laid out below.

Fireworks displays in Edinburgh on Bonfire Night 2022

Hopetoun House (Hopetoun, South Queensferry EH30 9SL)

Entry fee: Adult £16, Child £8

Time: 4pm to 7.30pm

One of the biggest Bonfire Night events in Edinburgh, Hopetoun House firework displays will be returning bigger and better than before.

This year, the We Will Rock You edition will feature amazing fireworks, fairground attractions and an array of selections of food and drink. In addition to the bonfire, there will also be bungee jumping alongside much more family fun.

Visit Hopetoun House Fireworks website for more information.

Linlithgow Rugby Club Fireworks Display

Entry fee: £5 / Family £15 (up to 5 people)

Time: 6.30pm (fireworks display at 7.30pm)

This Bonfire Night, wrap up warm and support your local firework display taking place at Linlithgow Rugby Club.

There will be a bar, BBQ and tuck shop available for the public and tickets are now available from The Dolphin, Alexander’s Convenience Store, Braehead Shop, Linlithgow Bridge Shop, Far from the Madding Crowd and The Thread Counter.