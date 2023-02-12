Brit Awards 2023 saw a host of exceptional talent walking away with the prestigious trophy as Harry Styles and Wet Leg left as big winners. And if the ceremony whet your appetite to see more from the big names in music, well you’re in luck because a number of the artists to receive a Brits gong are scheduled to play in and around Edinburgh very soon.

The popular British award show was broadcast live on ITV from O2 Arena in London. Mo Gilligan returned to host the show once again, but not without major gaffes with the comedian forgetting Lewis Capaldi’s name in what will go down in Brit Award history.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles had a night to remember as he swept the three outstanding honours. His album ‘Harry’s House’ won Album of the Year, his track ‘As It Was’ was given the accolade Song of the Year and the holy grail of them all - he was crowned Artist of the Year.

British indie rock band Wet Leg was named British Group of the Year and Best New Artist, but lost out in other categories including to The 1975 in Best Alternative/Rock Act. The immensely popular Beyonce saw ‘Break My Soul’ win International Song of the Year, along with other winners such as Aitch, Becky Hill and Flo.

So, if the musical celebration has left you wanting more, here’s everything you need to know about how you can see 2023’s Brit Award winners perform live in Edinburgh.

Brit Award winners in and around Edinburgh

Harry Styles

When: Friday, May 26

Where: BT Murrayfield Stadium

Harry Styles is visiting Edinburgh with his Love On Tour 2023 show. Tickets are still available at the time of writing and can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

Beyonce

When: Saturday, May 20

Where: BT Murrayfield Stadium

Beyonce is set to perform in Edinburgh as part of her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour 2023. Tickets are still available at the time of writing and can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

The 1975

When: Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9

Where: TRNSMT in Glasgow Green, Glasgow

The 1975 are set to perform just an hour down the road from Edinburgh in Glasgow as part of the popular TRNSMT music festival held at Glasgow Green. Tickets, ranging from day tickets to weekend passes, are still available at the time of writing and can be purchased directly from the TRNSMT website through Ticketmaster .

Aitch

When: Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9

Where: TRNSMT in Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Aitch is also set to perform at Glasgow’s TRNSMT music festival. Tickets, as above, are still currently available and can be purchased directly from the TRNSMT website through Ticketmaster .

Becky Hill

When: Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9

Where: TRNSMT in Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Becky Hill is yet another Brits winner to be appearing at TRNSMT festival. As before, tickets can be purchased directly from the TRNSMT website through Ticketmaster .

