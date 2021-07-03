Edinburgh Lamborghins vroom-up to back Scotland's life-saving Charity Air Ambulance
The owners of some of Edinburgh’s top supercars cars have gathered in Perth to make donations to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. (SCAA)
The Lamborghini Edinburgh Scottish Tour opened its four-day event in with a visit to the charity's Perth Airport headquarters to learn of the work of the life-saving service, funded entirely by public donation.
This year’s road trip will take around 25 cars around some of the most scenic routes in the country.
Event co-organiser Mark Ryan of Driving Scotland said Lamborghini Edinburgh are keen to "give something back" to one of the charities which played such a key role in helping injured motorists
Lamborghini Edinburgh's, General Manager, Andy Canning presented the donation to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and said "SCAA has proved a lifesaver for many motorists injured in accidents on Scotland's roads and - as motoring enthusiasts - we wanted to play our part in sustaining the service."
SCAA's Director of Fundraising and Communications Nick Harvey said: "We welcome many supporters to our base here at Perth but rarely ones with such style.
"We're hugely grateful to Lamborghini Edinburgh for their generous donation and we wish the road trip drivers many safe and happy miles ahead as they enjoy Scotland's spectacular roads and scenery."
Motoring enthusiasts will be able to spot the Lamborghinis in convoy with routes already marked out which include Highland Perthshire, Royal Deeside and Glencoe.
If you wish to support the life-saving work of the SCAA go to: https://www.scaa.org.uk/donate