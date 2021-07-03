Edinburgh Lamborghins vroom-up to back Scotland's life-saving Charity Air Ambulance

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Lamborghini Edinburgh Scottish Tour opened its four-day event in with a visit to the charity's Perth Airport headquarters to learn of the work of the life-saving service, funded entirely by public donation.

This year’s road trip will take around 25 cars around some of the most scenic routes in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Canning General Manager of Lamborghini Edinburgh pictured handing over a cheque for £500 to Nick Harvey Director of Fundraising & Communictaions at SCAA

Event co-organiser Mark Ryan of Driving Scotland said Lamborghini Edinburgh are keen to "give something back" to one of the charities which played such a key role in helping injured motorists

Lamborghini Edinburgh's, General Manager, Andy Canning presented the donation to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and said "SCAA has proved a lifesaver for many motorists injured in accidents on Scotland's roads and - as motoring enthusiasts - we wanted to play our part in sustaining the service."

SCAA's Director of Fundraising and Communications Nick Harvey said: "We welcome many supporters to our base here at Perth but rarely ones with such style.

"We're hugely grateful to Lamborghini Edinburgh for their generous donation and we wish the road trip drivers many safe and happy miles ahead as they enjoy Scotland's spectacular roads and scenery."

READ MORE: Edinburgh woman who broke ankle on Braid Hills thanks rescuers and hospital staff for care

Motoring enthusiasts will be able to spot the Lamborghinis in convoy with routes already marked out which include Highland Perthshire, Royal Deeside and Glencoe.

If you wish to support the life-saving work of the SCAA go to: https://www.scaa.org.uk/donate

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.