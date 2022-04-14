From May 1, Edinburgh City Council will charge standard vehicles users 25 pence per kilowatt and rises depending on the type of charge required.

And and anyone overstaying their time, such as by parking overnight at a charging point, faces a £30 fine.

The council said revenue would be put back into electric car charging infrastructure in the city.

Transport Scotland gave the council £2.3m to install 81 chargers at 141 bays in residential streets and park and ride sites around the city, which will be available for use by summer.

Charges and maximum stay periods depend on the type of charger, standard, fast or rapid, with full details available on the council website at https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/electric-vehicles-ev

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We’re in the process of introducing even more electric vehicle charging points across the city, which will provide additional fast, convenient charging for people living in and travelling to and from the city.

“Increasing this kind of infrastructure is essential for supporting people to make the shift to more sustainable forms of transport, like electric cars, which is vital if we are to become net zero by 2030. Any income generated from charges introduced next month will help us to maintain and continue developing our charging network.

Vice convener Councillor Doran, added: “It’s really encouraging that so many people are choosing to switch to electric vehicles, and we want to help even more people to make this choice.”

