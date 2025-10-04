Peugeot's e-208 looks exactly like its petrol-powered sibling - and that's a good thing | Stellantis

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Peugeot’s e-208 proves small electric cars don’t have to be dull, blending chic design, playful handling and everyday usability

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is Peugeot's new e-208. And, yes, it looks exactly like the Peugeot 208. And, yes, the "e" means it's electric.

Unlike some battery-electric cars that shout about their green credentials from the rooftops, this one just quietly tucks its propulsion gubbins away where there would once have been some fuel-powered bits and bobs, and they're replaced with batteries and a motor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that's a good thing, because the Peugeot 208 is an attractive little car, built around what we feared might have been a forgotten ethos of small, fun, and visually appealing little pugs.

It's fun to drive, in a modern, hefty, sort of a way | Stellantis

Has the electric treatment spoiled it, though? Not really. It's made it a lot more expensive. While you can buy a base-model 208 for a shade over £20,000, the electric version starts at about £30,000.

That's largely because the EV version isn't available on the rather minimalist "Style" spec, but it still means you'll need to have to hunt around for an extra £5,000 if you want to go full EV, spec-for-spec.

There are two e-208 setups to choose from, effectively with a 136bhp motor, or a 156bhp motor, and range varies with spec, but the most you can expect is 248 miles WLTP. But it's light and efficient, so 4mpkWh is achievable, and it means topping 200 miles shouldn't be too difficult in the right conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interior is a particular highlight - with nice materials and lots of equipment | Stellantis

Thanks to that relative lightness, it still feels decent to drive, with plenty of electric shove, and a classic French chassis that feels playful and responsive. It's hardly reminiscent of a 205 GTi, but it's as near as we're likely to get in the modern world.

Because the e-208 is based on the mid-to-high trim levels, you get a decent amount of equipment, and that lifts the interior experience.

It's a nice place to sit, with plush materials, fine ergonomics, a smattering of physical buttons, and that trademark tiny steering wheel - which, incidentally, feels less out of place in this small car.

Space is a little tight in the back, though | Stellantis

Space in the rear seats isn't as good, but the boot's not bad at 311 litres and there are some clever storage solutions in the cabin, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, there's much to like about the e-208. The best bits of one of Peugeot's best cars are all there, but you now have the option of electric propulsion - if the price doesn't put you off.

As a fun, interesting, and endearing alternative to some of the more bland small EVs out there, it makes a surprisingly strong case for itself.

Zesty Paws We tested these pet supplements – here’s why our dogs now have them daily 🐾 £ 24.00 Buy now Buy now After trying out Zesty Paws with our own dogs, we can see why they’re getting so much love. The soft chews smell great (our two practically beg for them) 🐶, and they’re packed with targeted ingredients for joint support, shiny coats ✨ or calmer behaviour 💤. No messy powders or hidden pills – just a tasty daily treat that actually works. Zesty Paws is offering 15% off its full supplement range until the end of October 🎉. Click here and use code AUTUMN15 at checkout to claim the deal.

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John