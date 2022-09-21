Fuel prices around the UK have fallen to their lowest in four months, according to government figures.

Data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy shows that a litre of petrol cost an average of 165.5p on Monday 19 September, while diesel was 181.1p per litre.

The latest drops coincide with a fall in wholesale prices and represent the lowest forecourt prices since 16 May. Petrol and diesel prices peaked on 4 July, when petrol was 191.6p per litre and diesel was 199.2p per litre.

Since then, petrol has dropped 26.1p per litre and diesel 17.3p. The cost of filling an average family car is now £14 less than it was in July and a diesel fill-up is around £10 cheaper. However, the RAC has said that drivers are still not seeing the full benefit of wholesale cost reductions.

The cost of filling up rocketed to an all-time high in the first half of 2022

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While this is clearly good news, prices should have fallen much further than they have due to the big reduction in the cost of wholesale fuel this summer.

“The main reason this hasn’t happened is that the big four supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel sales, have refused to pass on savings they are benefitting from. This means average margins are now 19p a litre – 12p more than the long-term average. Petrol should really be on sale for 153p a litre and diesel 175p.”