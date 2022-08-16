Cheapest fuel prices Edinburgh 2022: where to get petrol and diesel near me - and will prices go down?
Here are the cheaptest places you can get fuel in Edinburgh today
Millions of families across the UK have seen the cost of living crisis increase the financial pressure of day to day living in recent months.
From food shops to electric bills it seems that prices are increasing at an alarming rate across the board.
Fuel has been one of the industries that has seen one of the sharpest rises in cost and has majorly affected people.
So, where are the cheapest places in Edinburgh to get fuel?
Here’s our breakdown of the places near you.
What’s the average price of petrol and diesel at the moment?
According to price comparison site Confused.com, as of Thursday 12 August, the average price of petrol in the UK was 175.5p per litre the price of diesel was higher coming in at 186.2p per litre.
The highest price of petrol recorded for the UK was 206.9p per litre, and the lowest price was 156.9p per litre.
Whereas, the highest price of diesel was 211.9p per litre and the lowest came in at 168.9p per litre.
Why did fuel prices go up so rapidly?
There were many contributing factors over the sudden rise in prices in recent months.
One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices has been uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10% of global oil sales.
The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”
When does the AA expect fuel prices to drop?
In a recent statement The AA has suggested that the cost of filling up a car is set to drop by £10 within the next fortnight.
They added that the price of petrol has dropped by 2.8p a litre from record highs which would take around £1.50 off the overall price of a full tank of fuel.
Wholesale petrol prices peaked above £1 at the start of June and fell below 80p a litre in the last week.
This supports the AA’s claims surrounding fuel prices and suggests that prices could fall as much as 20p per litre at the pump in the coming weeks.
Luke Bosdet at the AA said: “Wholesale petrol’s trajectory, if sustained, would lead to savings from the record highs – providing the fuel trade is prepared to pass them on.
“So far this morning, even with oil rebounding, wholesale petrol remains below 80.5p a litre.”
Where are the cheapest places in Edinburgh to get petrol?
According to petrolprices.com these are the cheapest places to get petrol in and around Edinburgh so far:
Costco Loanhead
Price: 159.7p per litre
Address: Costkea Way, Loanhead EH20 9BY
Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm
Asda Chesser Automat
Price: 169.7p per litre
Address: 3 New Mart Rd, Edinburgh EH14 1RJ
Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm
Asda Leith Automat
Price: 169.7p per litre
Address: 2 Sandpiper Dr, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6NX
Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week
Sainbury’s Edinburgh Longstone
Price: 169.9p per litre
Address: Inglis Green Rd, Edinburgh EH14 2ER
Open Times: Monday to Sunday - 7am to 10pm
Esso Dalkeith
Price: 169.9p per litre
Address: Lauder Rd, Dalkeith EH22 2PH
Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week
Asda Straiton Automat
Price: 170.7p per litre
Address: Pentland Rd, Loanhead EH20 9NY
Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week
Where are the cheapest places in Edinburgh to get diesel?
According to petrolprices.com these are the cheapest places to get petrol in and around Edinburgh:
Costco Loanhead
Price: 177.7p per litre
Address: Costkea Way, Loanhead EH20 9BY
Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm
Asda Leith Automat
Price: 179.7p per litre
Address: 2 Sandpiper Dr, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6NX
Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week
Esso Dalkeith
Price: 179.9p per litre
Address: Lauder Rd, Dalkeith EH22 2PH
Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week
Asda Chesser Automat
Price: 180.7p per litre
Address: 3 New Mart Rd, Edinburgh EH14 1RJ
Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm
Morrisons Gyle
Price: 183.7p per litre
Address: S Gyle Broadway, Gyle, Edinburgh EH12 9JU
Open Times: Monday - Saturday: 7am - 10pm - Sunday: 8am - 8pm
Morrisons Portobello Road
Price: 180.7p per litre
Address: Portobello Rd, Edinburgh EH8 7EF
Open Times: Monday - Saturday: 7am - 10pm - Sunday: 8am - 8pm
Asda Straiton Automat
Price: 180.7p per litre
Address: Pentland Rd, Loanhead EH20 9NY
Open Times: Open 24 hours, seven days a week