Millions of families across the UK have seen the cost of living crisis increase the financial pressure of day to day living in recent months.

From food shops to electric bills it seems that prices are increasing at an alarming rate across the board.

Fuel has been one of the industries that has seen one of the sharpest rises in cost and has majorly affected people.

So, where are the cheapest places in Edinburgh to get fuel?

Here’s our breakdown of the places near you.

What’s the average price of petrol and diesel at the moment?

According to price comparison site Confused.com , as of Thursday 12 August, the average price of petrol in the UK was 175.5p per litre the price of diesel was higher coming in at 186.2p per litre.

The highest price of petrol recorded for the UK was 206.9p per litre, and the lowest price was 156.9p per litre.

Whereas, the highest price of diesel was 211.9p per litre and the lowest came in at 168.9p per litre.

Why did fuel prices go up so rapidly?

There were many contributing factors over the sudden rise in prices in recent months.

One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices has been uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10% of global oil sales.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

When does the AA expect fuel prices to drop?

In a recent statement The AA has suggested that the cost of filling up a car is set to drop by £10 within the next fortnight.

They added that the price of petrol has dropped by 2.8p a litre from record highs which would take around £1.50 off the overall price of a full tank of fuel.

Wholesale petrol prices peaked above £1 at the start of June and fell below 80p a litre in the last week.

This supports the AA’s claims surrounding fuel prices and suggests that prices could fall as much as 20p per litre at the pump in the coming weeks.

Luke Bosdet at the AA said: “Wholesale petrol’s trajectory, if sustained, would lead to savings from the record highs – providing the fuel trade is prepared to pass them on.

“So far this morning, even with oil rebounding, wholesale petrol remains below 80.5p a litre.”

Where are the cheapest places in Edinburgh to get petrol?

According to petrolprices.com these are the cheapest places to get petrol in and around Edinburgh so far:

Costco Loanhead

Price: 159.7p per litre

Address: Costkea Way, Loanhead EH20 9BY

Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm

Asda Chesser Automat

Price: 169.7p per litre

Address: 3 New Mart Rd, Edinburgh EH14 1RJ

Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm

Asda Leith Automat

Price: 169.7p per litre

Address: 2 Sandpiper Dr, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6NX

Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week

Sainbury’s Edinburgh Longstone

Price: 169.9p per litre

Address: Inglis Green Rd, Edinburgh EH14 2ER

Open Times: Monday to Sunday - 7am to 10pm

Esso Dalkeith

Price: 169.9p per litre

Address: Lauder Rd, Dalkeith EH22 2PH

Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week

Asda Straiton Automat

Price: 170.7p per litre

Address: Pentland Rd, Loanhead EH20 9NY

Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week

Where are the cheapest places in Edinburgh to get diesel?

According to petrolprices.com these are the cheapest places to get petrol in and around Edinburgh:

Costco Loanhead

Price: 177.7p per litre

Address: Costkea Way, Loanhead EH20 9BY

Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm

Asda Leith Automat

Price: 179.7p per litre

Address: 2 Sandpiper Dr, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6NX

Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week

Esso Dalkeith

Price: 179.9p per litre

Address: Lauder Rd, Dalkeith EH22 2PH

Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week

Asda Chesser Automat

Price: 180.7p per litre

Address: 3 New Mart Rd, Edinburgh EH14 1RJ

Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm

Morrisons Gyle

Price: 183.7p per litre

Address: S Gyle Broadway, Gyle, Edinburgh EH12 9JU

Open Times: Monday - Saturday: 7am - 10pm - Sunday: 8am - 8pm

Morrisons Portobello Road

Price: 180.7p per litre

Address: Portobello Rd, Edinburgh EH8 7EF

Open Times: Monday - Saturday: 7am - 10pm - Sunday: 8am - 8pm

Asda Straiton Automat

Price: 180.7p per litre

Address: Pentland Rd, Loanhead EH20 9NY