News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Christmas temp jobs in Edinburgh: everywhere hiring people to play Santa and elves and how much you could earn

Can you deliver the perfect ‘ho ho ho’ and do you have a great personality? Then you may be needed as a Santa Claus!

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:47 pm - 1 min read

When the cold season enters - this means only one thing, Christmas is well and truly on its way.

If you’re thinking of spreading some Christmas cheer and earning some cash on top of it, now is the time as numerous seasonal jobs have become available in Edinburgh, including dressing up as Santa Claus.

And don’t worry if you don’t look anything like Father Christmas or his elves or even lack work experience in the North Pole, as you’ll be given full training to look the part.

Be a Father Christmas and earn some extra cash this holiday season

Most Popular

So, if this is something for you, here’s how you could earn that extra income this holiday season.

Below is a list of jobs that are available around Edinburgh this Christmas that may suit your needs, according to jobseekers website, Indeed.

Santa Claus and Elf jobs available in Edinburgh

Father Christmas

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The Centre, Livingston

Seasonal Temporary Work

Salary: £12 an hour, part time (8-hour shift)

Expected start date: November 12, 2022

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Find out more about it on Indeed website.

Christmas Elf

Conifox Ltd, Edinburgh

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Fixed Term Contract

Salary: £14 an hour

Expected start date: November 18, 2022

Find out more about it on Indeed website.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Santa Claus

Buccleuch, Dalkeith

Temporary Contract

Salary: £15 to £25 an hour

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Application deadline: October 21, 2022

Expected start date: November 24, 2022

Find out more about it on Indeed website.

Christmas Elf

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Dobbies Livingston, Broxburn

Temporary/Seasonal Contract (Part-time)

Salary: Not available

Application deadline: October 25, 2022

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Find out more about it on Indeed website.

PeopleJobsChristmas