Christmas temp jobs in Edinburgh: everywhere hiring people to play Santa and elves and how much you could earn
Can you deliver the perfect ‘ho ho ho’ and do you have a great personality? Then you may be needed as a Santa Claus!
When the cold season enters - this means only one thing, Christmas is well and truly on its way.
If you’re thinking of spreading some Christmas cheer and earning some cash on top of it, now is the time as numerous seasonal jobs have become available in Edinburgh, including dressing up as Santa Claus.
And don’t worry if you don’t look anything like Father Christmas or his elves or even lack work experience in the North Pole, as you’ll be given full training to look the part.
Most Popular
-
1
Top of the Pups Edinburgh: Competiton to find adorable dog to be face of national travel campaign
-
2
Great British Bake Off 2022: Why Rebs Lightbody and Abdul Rehman Sharif were missing - are they coming back?
-
3
Midlothian property: Four bedroom Penicuik cottage with 'luxurious gardens' for sale outside Edinburgh
So, if this is something for you, here’s how you could earn that extra income this holiday season.
Below is a list of jobs that are available around Edinburgh this Christmas that may suit your needs, according to jobseekers website, Indeed.
Santa Claus and Elf jobs available in Edinburgh
Father Christmas
The Centre, Livingston
Seasonal Temporary Work
Salary: £12 an hour, part time (8-hour shift)
Expected start date: November 12, 2022
Christmas Elf
Conifox Ltd, Edinburgh
Fixed Term Contract
Salary: £14 an hour
Expected start date: November 18, 2022
Santa Claus
Buccleuch, Dalkeith
Temporary Contract
Salary: £15 to £25 an hour
Application deadline: October 21, 2022
Expected start date: November 24, 2022
Christmas Elf
Dobbies Livingston, Broxburn
Temporary/Seasonal Contract (Part-time)
Salary: Not available
Application deadline: October 25, 2022