When the cold season enters - this means only one thing, Christmas is well and truly on its way.

If you’re thinking of spreading some Christmas cheer and earning some cash on top of it, now is the time as numerous seasonal jobs have become available in Edinburgh, including dressing up as Santa Claus.

And don’t worry if you don’t look anything like Father Christmas or his elves or even lack work experience in the North Pole, as you’ll be given full training to look the part.

Be a Father Christmas and earn some extra cash this holiday season

So, if this is something for you, here’s how you could earn that extra income this holiday season.

Below is a list of jobs that are available around Edinburgh this Christmas that may suit your needs, according to jobseekers website, Indeed.

Santa Claus and Elf jobs available in Edinburgh

Father Christmas

The Centre, Livingston

Seasonal Temporary Work

Salary: £12 an hour, part time (8-hour shift)

Expected start date: November 12, 2022

Find out more about it on Indeed website.

Christmas Elf

Conifox Ltd, Edinburgh

Fixed Term Contract

Salary: £14 an hour

Expected start date: November 18, 2022

Find out more about it on Indeed website .

Santa Claus

Buccleuch, Dalkeith

Temporary Contract

Salary: £15 to £25 an hour

Application deadline: October 21, 2022

Expected start date: November 24, 2022

Find out more about it on Indeed website.

Christmas Elf

Dobbies Livingston, Broxburn

Temporary/Seasonal Contract (Part-time)

Salary: Not available

Application deadline: October 25, 2022

