Before the emergence of online sales, Christmas shoppers would get up early to could queue outside shops to get their hands on the most sought after gift of the year.
From Tickle Me Elmo, to Gameboys and Furbys, here is a look back at some of the most popular Christmas presents from yesteryear.
1. 10 of the most popular Christmas gifts of all time
Before the emergence of online sales, Christmas shoppers would get up early to could queue outside shops to get their hands on the most sought after gift of the year. From Tickle Me Elmo, Gameboys and Furbys, here is a look back at some of the most popular Christmas presents from yesteryear.
Photo: submitted
2. Buzz Lightyear
Marketed as the ‘ultimate talking action figure’ Buzz Lightyear toys were first sold in 1995 following the release of the blockbuster hit Toy Story. But due to a limited supply being manufactured, parents had a hard time acquiring one on the high street in December 1996. Models of the intergalactic hero proved to be more popular than his co-star Woody due to the array of functions he could perform. Kids could fire a pulsating laser from his arm, deploy spring loaded wings from his jetpack and hear some of his famous catchphrases including ‘to infinity and beyond’ and ‘Buzz Lightyear to the rescue!’ Photo: Pixabay
Photo: submitted
3. Gameboy
Nintendo released the Game Boy in 1989 – sending shock waves through the gaining industry. Although not the first hand held console and employing less sophisticated technology than rival consoles at the time, the Gameboy boasted a 40 hour battery life and allowed people of all ages to play iconic games on the move – including Tetris and Super Mario Land. It is estimated that the console has sold over 118 million units worldwide. Photo credit: William Warby - flickr
Photo: submitted
4. Tickle Me Elmo
One of the most sought after gifts for children in the mid 90s was the Tickle Me Elmo doll – going on to sell over five million units between 1996-1997. The adorable Sesame Street character would giggle and talk when squeezed and parents rushed to the stores to get their hands on one as demand outstripped supply in its first year of sale.
Elmo had long been a fan favourite on the beloved show but many believe the hysteria surrounding the launch of this toy elevated him to even greater fame. Photo credit: Chris Harrison - Flickr
Photo: submitted