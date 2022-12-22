4. Tickle Me Elmo

One of the most sought after gifts for children in the mid 90s was the Tickle Me Elmo doll – going on to sell over five million units between 1996-1997. The adorable Sesame Street character would giggle and talk when squeezed and parents rushed to the stores to get their hands on one as demand outstripped supply in its first year of sale. Elmo had long been a fan favourite on the beloved show but many believe the hysteria surrounding the launch of this toy elevated him to even greater fame. Photo credit: Chris Harrison - Flickr

Photo: submitted