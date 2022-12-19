News you can trust since 1873
These adorable babies are getting ready for their first Christmas.

11 adorable Edinburgh babies dressed in festive outfits to celebrate their first Christmas

These are the cutest festive babies in Edinburgh all dressed up to celebrate their very first Christmas.

By Laura Andrew
4 minutes ago

A baby’s first Christmas is a very special occasion and The Edinburgh Evening News wants to help parents celebrate their children’s first festive occasion.

We asked for parents to submit the cutest photos of their babies all dressed up for Christmas – click through this article to see adorable snaps of kids getting ready for their first Christmas.

1. Grace

Five month old Grace has a Christmas pudding hat. Submitted by Laura Dudley.

Photo: Laura Dudley

2. Ashlyn

11 month old Ashlyn in a Santa hat. Submitted by Laura McHugh.

Photo: Laura McHugh

3. Harlow Smith

Harlow Smith in a special Christmas outfit. Submitted by Stacey Smith.

Photo: Stacey Smith

4. Blair

Nine month old Blair in a festive jumper. Submitted by Louise Burford.

Photo: Louise Burford

