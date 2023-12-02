2 . Dobbies

Embrace the festive season with a must-have visit to Dobbies Santa’s grotto this Christmas at Lasswade, running daily until December 24. This experience includes meeting with Santa and, of course, a special gift for your little ones. Tickets cost £11 and are available from https://events.dobbies.com/event-detail/?e=4256&v=23&r=v&sid=1935043. Dobbies Edinburgh is also offering Breakfast with Santa. You'll start with breakfast before your little ones take part in fun festive games and activities, decorate their own elf mask to take home, and then, of course, they'll sit down with Santa before receiving a special gift. Tickets are from £13.99 for kids and from £8.60 for adults, available at https://events.dobbies.com/event-detail/?e=4253&r=v&v=23. Photo: Walnut Wasp