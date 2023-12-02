With Christmas Day just weeks away we’ve taken a look at the best places in and around Edinburgh where you can take the little ones to see Santa this year.
There are lots of great Santa’s Grottos and opportunities to have breakfast with the big man. In Edinburgh your little one can meet ‘Saint Nick’ at a host of venues including Edinburgh Zoo, Edinburgh’s Christmas at St Andrew’s Square, Ocean Terminal and the Royal Botanic Garden. While, you could head out of town to Dobbies at Lasswade, Craigies Farm near South Queensferry or Carberry Tower on the outskirts of Musselburgh.
1. Edinburgh’s Christmas Santa Stories
Children can listen to a story read by Santa from November 18 until December 24 at the new Edinburgh's Christmas grotto at St Andrew Square. Sessions last 20 minutes and host up to 22 little ones. Each child will have the chance to meet Santa and get a gift. Tickets from £3.50 are time allocated and available at https://edinburgh-christmas.com/whats-on/santa-stories. Photo: Eoin carey
2. Dobbies
Embrace the festive season with a must-have visit to Dobbies Santa’s grotto this Christmas at Lasswade, running daily until December 24. This experience includes meeting with Santa and, of course, a special gift for your little ones. Tickets cost £11 and are available from https://events.dobbies.com/event-detail/?e=4256&v=23&r=v&sid=1935043. Dobbies Edinburgh is also offering Breakfast with Santa. You'll start with breakfast before your little ones take part in fun festive games and activities, decorate their own elf mask to take home, and then, of course, they'll sit down with Santa before receiving a special gift. Tickets are from £13.99 for kids and from £8.60 for adults, available at https://events.dobbies.com/event-detail/?e=4253&r=v&v=23. Photo: Walnut Wasp
3. Ocean Terminal
Santa will be at Ocean Terminal spreading Christmas cheer from Friday, December 1.Tickets cost £5.50 per child and must be booked online in advance at www.oceanterminal.com/latest/santas-grotto-31. This includes an age appropriate gift plus you can take as many photos/videos as you would like. The Leith shopping centre will also host a Christmas Market every Thursday to Sunday in the run-up to Christmas, and Christmas Silent Disco Parties for 5-13-year-olds at weekends, costing £10. Photo: Archive
4. Royal Botanic Garden
Christmas at the Botanics has everything you need for an unforgettable time with friends and family, including a magical glimpse of Father Christmas along the way. Tickets, from £19 for adults, £13.50 for 4-16-year-olds and free for 0-3, are available at https://christmasatthebotanics.seetickets.com/timeslots/filter/christmas-at-the-botanics. Photo: Neil Hanna