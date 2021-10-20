Asda is recruiting 15,000 temporary staff over Christmas - how to apply

Asda is hiring seasonal workers for roles in its stores, depots and home delivery service (Photo: Getty Images)

Asda is seeking to recruit 15,000 temporary staff to help with the busy Christmas period.

The supermarket will be hiring seasonal workers for a raft of roles in its stores and depots across the UK, as well as for its home delivery service.

What are the job roles?

Around 500 jobs will be based in depots and 1,5000 will be home delivery roles, while the remainder will be based in Asda stores across the UK.

Staff will fulfil a variety of different roles, including serving customers, replenishing shelves, picking items, packing and delivering online orders.

Asda has said there will be opportunities for some seasonal workers to remain with the retailer into the new year to cover permanent staff as they take some time off after the hectic festive period.

The huge recruitment drive comes after rival supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury’s announced plans to hire thousands of temporary workers over Christmas.

It is expected that customers will splash out on bumper Christmas celebrations this year after festivities were disrupted by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020.

What has Asda said?

As well as the recruitment drive, Asda has also confirmed dates for its first Christmas delivery slots.

The slots are currently live for all Delivery Pass customers and will open to all other customers from Thursday 28 October.

Since the start of the pandemic, the supermarket has more than doubled the capacity of its online delivery service and will have 900,000 home delivery and click and collect slots available the week before Christmas.

Hayley Tatum, chief people officer at Asda, said: “We will do all we can to make sure customers have a fantastic Christmas, and recruiting an extra 15,000 colleagues across our stores, depots and home delivery service will help us to provide them with great products and excellent service when they shop with us during the festive season.”

How do I apply for a Christmas role?

Further details on job roles available, including temporary seasonal roles, and details of how to apply are available on Asda’s careers website.