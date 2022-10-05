Christmas gift ideas: Quacking personalised gifts for all from DCUK
Festive ducks from the original wooden duck company DCUK, are set to put smiles on faces this Christmas as brand-new ranges are ready to launch.From Dinky Ducks to show stopping penguins, the hand-carved, hand-painted festive collections sell-out year after year as they warm the hearts of families around the world.
Including four different sizes: Ducklings (18cm), Garden Birds (12cm) plus the Duckys and Dinky Ducks (both 11cm) as well as decorations (10cm), the feathered friends are set to start filling stockings and living rooms across the country as the countdown to the big day begins.
Starting from £19.99, there is a wide range of different ducks to get hooked on this winter.
Duckensian Christmas Ducklings (£29.99 each)
Stepping out for the first time this season, Duckensian Christmas Ducklings are set to be the stars of the show. Sorry Santa. Trimmed with gold and sprigs of holly, they have every reason to be jolly.
Most Popular
-
1
Top of the Pups Edinburgh: Competiton to find adorable dog to be face of national travel campaign
-
2
Great British Bake Off 2022: Why Rebs Lightbody and Abdul Rehman Sharif were missing - are they coming back?
-
3
Midlothian property: Four bedroom Penicuik cottage with 'luxurious gardens' for sale outside Edinburgh
Duckensian Christmas Birds (£24.99 each with free bird house gift box packaging)
Chirping glad tidings to one and to all, these delectable Duckensian Garden Birds deliver their cards by beak. Also new this year, hand carved Duckensian Birds wear touches of gold and evergreen, symbols of prosperity and the triumph of life. Each is presented in a luxury gift box - perfect for keeping them safe year after year, as well as giving them as a gift.
Alpine Duckys (£24.99)
Joining the popular and stylish Alpine Ducklings of previous years for the first time, three Alpine Duckys in cosy winter accessories are all planning to melt hearts whilst standing by the garland on the mantlepiece throughout the holidays.
Alpine Penguins (£24.99)
Naturals on the slopes, and another addition to the Alpine Family this season, this precious Penguin wears his passion for the white stuff on his hand-painted snow-scattered outfit.
Alphine Decorations (£29.99 per set of three and luxury storage box)
At the heart of every Duck’s Christmas is a beautiful tree glowing with twinkling fairy lights. These incredibly detailed bamboo root miniatures just love to decorate trees and chimneys, adding a personal touch to homes year after year. Each one is around 10cm in height and with the other side left smooth and flat for easier, lighter hanging. The set of three also comes presented in a luxury gift box.