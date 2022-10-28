The Balmoral Hotel

For those who want to go all out this Christmas, the Balmoral Hotel’s Michelin-starred Number One restaurant is the perfect choice for a decadent lunch. After being greeted by canapés, sit down to hand dived Jura scallops, turkey with all the trimmings and a special Balmoral Christmas pudding. Lunch is served from 12.30-3.30pm and costs £240 per person.

Dalhousie Castle

There are plenty of restaurant and hotels in and around Edinburgh that serve up delicious dinners on Christmas Day.

Those looking for a good meal and a scenic setting on the big day should consider Dalhousie Castle Hotel, a 13th century fortress set on the picturesque banks of the River Esk. At the castle, you can enjoy a welcome drink on arrival before sitting down to a five-course traditional Christmas Day banquet. To work off your meal, you can round off the afternoon with a bracing walk around the estate or relax in front of the fire in the library.

Sheraton Grand Hotel

You can enjoy a five-course feast on Christmas Day at this Edinburgh hotel. Guests are greeted with a glass of champagne on arrival, before snacking on canapes and homemade breads. To start, you can choose between a highland game and pistachio terrine or a salmon and lobster ravioli. For main course, chefs will prepare a traditional turkey crown and glazed ham with all the trimmings, as well as Scotch beef fillet and poached monkfish. A verrine of clementine and a gin granita will be served before dessert – a Christmas pudding or a chocolate tart. There is also a vegan and a children’s menu available. Lunch is served from 1-3pm and costs £140 per adult, and £50 per child aged 5-12 (under 5’s eat for free).

Sheep Heid Inn

If you don't have the energy to cook a roast turkey for Christmas dinner, head out to a restaurant in Edinburgh.

Head over to Duddingston on Christmas day, and enjoy a delicious four-course lunch in the oldest pub in Scotland. Servers at the gastropub will hand you a glass of fizz and an amuse bouche on arrival. There is a huge selection of starters to choose from, including baked scallops, prosciutto and burrata with figs, and a warming tomato and basil soup. You can then enjoy a traditional turkey for main course, before enjoying a sumptuous dessert. The price starts at £82.95 per person, with extra add ons costing more.

Browns Edinburgh

This New Town restaurant offers a bespoke menu for Christmas Day lunch. Guest will dine on festive starters, such as game and mulled wine terrine or scallops with apple and pancetta, before feasting on turkey, beef wellington, venison, portobello mushrooms and trout with all the trimmings. As well as serving the traditional Christmas pudding, Browns offers other delicious desserts, including a chocolate trio, with double chocolate ice cream in a home-baked brandy snap basket with chocolate rum delice. The feast costs £90 per diner.

Gusto

This restaurant on George Street is opening its doors on the big day, serving festive favourites with an Italian twist. Classic starters like arancini and red pepper soup will be served, before a mandarin sorbet prepares guests for the main course. Turkey, sea bass, beef, and mushroom and red wine pudding will be served alongside honey glazed carrots, parsnips, sprouts and crisped roast potatoes. For dessert, chefs will whip up a white chocolate and lemon brûlée, as well as a raspberry and almond frangipane. The 4-course set menu starts from £79.95, while a meal for little ones costs £35 per child.

La Garrigue