The festive season is upon us and families across Edinburgh are counting down the days to the big day. Whether you’re totally organised this year, or feel you might be in need of a last minute dash to the shop, supermarket opening times will be of importance.

To get ahead of other shoppers, it’s vital you know supermarkets festive schedules. Many businesses have announced they will be shut on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day to allow their dedicated workers quality time off to spend with family and friends but some will still be open with reduced hours.

So will you be caught napping this year as the cranberry sauce shelves are raided with force? Listed below are the opening hours for the largest UK supermarket chains over the Christmas period.

Also provided is a link through which you can check the specific opening hours for the store nearest to you.

Christmas supermarket opening hours in Edinburgh 2022

Morrisons

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

For the opening times of your local shop, visit the store locator .

Sainsbury’s

Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

For the opening times of your nearest Sainsbury’s, visit the store locator .

Tesco

Christmas Eve: Open 24 hours

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the Tesco website .

Waitrose

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm - though this may vary from store to store

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Please note that some Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts will be open 24 hours. For information on opening times for stores near you, visit the store locator .

Marks and Spencer

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

To find out the opening hours of your nearest shop, visit the M&S website .

Aldi

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the website

Lidl

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the store locator

Co-Op

Christmas Eve, December 24: 7am to 9pm

Christmas Day, December 25: Closed

Boxing Day, Dec 26: 8am-8pm

For the most accurate opening times of stores near you, visit the Co-op store locator .

ASDA

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-4pm