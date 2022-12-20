Christmas supermarket opening times in Edinburgh 2022 - Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, Co-op, M&S, Lidl, Sainsbury’s
Many supermarkets across Edinburgh will be operating on different hours over the festive period.
The festive season is upon us and families across Edinburgh are counting down the days to the big day. Whether you’re totally organised this year, or feel you might be in need of a last minute dash to the shop, supermarket opening times will be of importance.
To get ahead of other shoppers, it’s vital you know supermarkets festive schedules. Many businesses have announced they will be shut on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day to allow their dedicated workers quality time off to spend with family and friends but some will still be open with reduced hours.
So will you be caught napping this year as the cranberry sauce shelves are raided with force? Listed below are the opening hours for the largest UK supermarket chains over the Christmas period.
Also provided is a link through which you can check the specific opening hours for the store nearest to you.
Christmas supermarket opening hours in Edinburgh 2022
Morrisons
- Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am-6pm
For the opening times of your local shop, visit the store locator.
Sainsbury’s
- Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
For the opening times of your nearest Sainsbury’s, visit the store locator.
Tesco
- Christmas Eve: Open 24 hours
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the Tesco website.
Waitrose
- Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm - though this may vary from store to store
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
Please note that some Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts will be open 24 hours. For information on opening times for stores near you, visit the store locator.
Marks and Spencer
- Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
To find out the opening hours of your nearest shop, visit the M&S website.
Aldi
- Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the website
Lidl
- Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the store locator
Co-Op
- Christmas Eve, December 24: 7am to 9pm
- Christmas Day, December 25: Closed
- Boxing Day, Dec 26: 8am-8pm
For the most accurate opening times of stores near you, visit the Co-op store locator.
ASDA
- Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am-4pm
To find the opening times of your local shop visit the Asda store locator.