4 . Edinburgh Zoo

Enjoy breakfast with Santa and Mrs Claus. Dining in Edinburgh Zoo's restaurant, you’ll tuck into festive snowman pancakes, participate in craft activities and listen to a story from Mrs Claus. As an early Christmas treat, children will get involved with making arts and crafts, take home a gift and have the rest of the day to explore the zoo. Available on selected dates from 14 to 24 December 2024., the grotto will be available to book in 10-minute time slots from 09:00 - 11:00 . 134 Corstorphine Rd, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 6TS Photo: Ian Rutherford