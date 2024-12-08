Visiting Santa to find out if they’re on the naughty or nice list is always a fun part of the festive period for the little ones in your life.
We’ve taken a look at some of the places around Edinburgh and the Lothians where kids can meet the big man this year.
Take a look at our list of 10 places your little ones can meet Santa in and around Edinburgh this year.
1. Edinburgh’s Christmas Santa Stories
Children can listen to a story read by Santa from November 18 until December 24 at the new Edinburgh's Christmas grotto at St Andrew Square. Sessions last 20 minutes and host up to 22 little ones. Each child will have the chance to meet Santa and get a gift. Tickets from £3.50 are time allocated and available at https://edinburgh-christmas.com/whats-on/santa-stories. Photo: Eoin carey
2. Dobbies Garden Centre - Lasswade
Dobbie's Little Seedlings can embark on a train-themed journey for children and families, complete with interactive elements and a meeting with Santa himself. After arriving at the enchanting forest, after a warm welcome from the elves at Sleighbell Station, children will get to experience snowy scenes, spot woodland characters, find hidden nutcrackers, all culminating in the chance to meet Santa
Running from 28 November until Christmas Eve and priced at £12.99 per child. Melville Nurseries, Lasswade EH18 1AZ Photo: Submitted
3. Brewhemia
At Sunday Family Feasting on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 24 from 12pm you can join a family feast. Santa will be upstairs in his Grotto for you and the family to visit after your lunch. For more information and to book, go to https://brewhemia.co.uk/christmas/. 1A Market St, Edinburgh EH1 1DE Photo: Stock
4. Edinburgh Zoo
Enjoy breakfast with Santa and Mrs Claus. Dining in Edinburgh Zoo's restaurant, you’ll tuck into festive snowman pancakes, participate in craft activities and listen to a story from Mrs Claus. As an early Christmas treat, children will get involved with making arts and crafts, take home a gift and have the rest of the day to explore the zoo.
Available on selected dates from 14 to 24 December 2024., the grotto will be available to book in 10-minute time slots from 09:00 - 11:00 . 134 Corstorphine Rd, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 6TS Photo: Ian Rutherford