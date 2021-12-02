This Bruntsfield children's shoe shop has gone all out for Christmas this year. The shop has been decked out with festive greenery, colourful baubles and giant candy canes. They even have a sleigh which little ones can hop on and pose for a photograph!

Edinburgh Christmas: Here are the best festive shop fronts and streets to visit in the run up to Christmas

Christmas has officially arrived in Edinburgh – the fairy lights have been turned on and most shops have unveiled their festive window displays.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:24 pm

If you’re not yet feeling the festive spirit, Edinburgh is the perfect place to be.

A quick wander around the capital, which has been decorated with sparkling lights, will quickly get you in the mood for celebrating.

If you’re still unsure of where to go to get a dose of Christmas joy, here are the best festive shop fronts and streets to visit in the run up to the big day.

1. Maison Bleue

This Edinburgh restaurant was already striking, but it particularly shines with its windows lit up and decorated with golden baubles. Maison Bleue have also decked out the inside of the restaurant, so pop along for a cup of mulled wine and a look!

Photo: Hannah Brown

2. Victoria Street

The iconic Victoria Street is always beautiful, but it looks extra stunning in December, when lit up with festive lights.

Photo: Hannah Brown

3. Princes Street Gardens

For festive fun, where better to go than Edinburgh's world-famous Christmas Market! Princes Street Gardens has been filled with German-style market stalls offering delicious food and drinks. The market will stay open until January 4, so you have plenty of time to visit!

Photo: Ian Georgeson

4. St James Quarter

The St James Quarter, which opened earlier this year, unveiled their Christmas decorations in November. The retail galleria has been decorated, inside and out, with an enchanting array of festive stars.

Photo: Ian Georgeson Photography

