It’s hard to believe, but the return of Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is now less than two weeks away. Here’s all the information you need ahead of it opening its doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the highlights of Edinburgh’s festive period will open to the public in just over a week’s time. There will be returning favourites, such as the Christmas Market, Ice Rink and Big Wheel, and first timers, such as the Polar Ice Bar.

We’ve taken a look at where and when everything is happening, to tell you everything you need to know about what is in store this Christmas in Edinburgh.

When will Edinburgh’s Christmas Market begin?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market kicks off on Friday, November 15 and runs until Saturday, January 4. That kicks off a series of events designed to bring in the festive season. The new Polar Ice Bar on George Street opens its doors 10 days later on Monday, 25 November.

Where will Edinburgh’s Christmas Market be located?

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market will be located at multiple locations throughout the city centre, the Christmas Market will take its usual place in Princes Street Gardens - with the Big Wheel and Star Flyer also located in the gardens.

There’s plenty to do on George Street as well. The ever popular Ice Rink will be located there alongside the brand new Polar Ice Bar, where people are encouraged to wrap up warm while they enjoy drinks in the impressive bar setting.

What’s on at Edinburgh’s Christmas and when?

Edinburgh Christmas Market - Friday, November 15

The incredible Christmas Market opens its doors at East Princes Street Gardens on Friday, November 15. It will have all the usual stallholders, bars and food spots making it the perfect place to wander around getting yourself into the festive spirit.

Santa's Stories - Saturday, November 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa will return to bring the festive spirit for the little ones at St Andrews Square. He’ll be there to tell stories, and meet and hand out gifts to your little helpers. The storytelling, and meet and greet sessions run until Christmas Eve.

Christmas Tree Maze - Saturday, November 23

St Andrews Square will also host one of the UK’s largest illuminated Christmas Tree trails, providing families with a much loved festive attraction and Christmas photo opportunities in the heart of the city.

Christmas Ice Rink - Friday, November 22

The popular Ice Rink will return to George Square. It’s not just skating though, you can enjoy plenty of refreshments - such as mulled wine, hot chocolate, and a whole host of other options. Little skaters can also utilise the penguin themed skate aids.

Polar Ice Bar - Monday, November 25

Brand new for this year, the Polar Ice Bar in partnership with Essential Edinburgh will pop up on George Street. Hamilton's Ice Sculptors’ expert artists will hand carve everything in the bar including sculptures featuring winter forests and wildlife

How can I get tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrance to the Christmas market is completely free, but tickets must be purchased for rides, such as the big wheel, and the ice rink. These can be purchased at the market or online at: https://edwinterfest.com/