With the festive season right around the corner - and the big day only 46 days away - many across the country will be booking Christmassy getaways which will see them sip on mulled wines, browse stalls and sample tasty treats.

And, thanks to a survey carried out by LeaseElectricCar.co.uk, those residing in Scotland’s capital need look no further than the city’s own Christmas market right on their doorstep.

Edinburgh Christmas Market has been named one of the best events of its kind in the UK

Edinburgh’s famous market, which was recently crowned one of the most Instagrammable, is set to feature more than 60 stalls, offering food, drink, decorations and gifts.

Visitors will have the chance to skate into Christmas, with the city’s ice rink set to make a return for the first time in three years. The ‘Lidl On Ice’ attraction will be located in the heart of the New Town thanks to a sponsorship deal with the supermarket chain.

Rides on the Ferris wheel and double carousel will also be on offer at the market, which will run from November 20 until January 4 and will be split across East and West Princes Street Gardens.

Edinburgh’s market was the only one in Scotland to make it on the list, with Birmingham, Manchester, London, Chester, Winchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, York and Belfast having taken the other nine spots.

A spokesperson for LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said: “After last year everyone deserves some festive cheer, and what better way to get in the mood than to travel to some of the best markets in the UK.

“There is something for everyone at each of these destinations, whether it’s an exciting day out with the family, a night out with work, or even just a social media selfie.

“We’re encouraging everyone to go out and get involved with Christmas this year as many people missed out on spending time with loved ones last year due to lockdown amid the pandemic.

“It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and help them get back to their feet too.”

