It’s that time of year when many begin their annual hunt for the best Christmas tree - and with the Edinburgh’s 18-metre tree now standing pride of place at the Mound, it won’t be long until the majority of homes around the city show off their own stylish Conifers. There’s an abundance of choice to get real Christmas trees around Edinburgh - but here is a short list of popular destinations from around the Capital.

JDS Gardening

Located on North Peffer place, JDS Gardening is a one stop shop for all your Christmas tree and decoration needs. Selling 4ft trees at £50 all the way up to 9ft trees at £109, the trees sold here are premium quality Nordmann Fir trees and the slightly bushier Fraser Fir Christmas trees. All trees have been treated with anti-needle drop and customers can also buy a log Christmas tree stand for £12.

There's a range of places you can pick out a beautiful Christmas tree in Edinburgh. Photo: AJ_Watt / Gety Images / Canva Pro.

JDS also offer a delivery service for £12 depending on your postcode. Visitors can also pick up a handmade Christmas wreath with a range of sizes and designs available to brighten up your front door or living room window, with wreaths available in: Traditional Green, Classic Red Satin, Frosted Berry and Frosted Blush. For more information about JDS and how to book online you can visit the company website.

Edinburgh Christmas Trees

If your time is at a premium, Edinburgh Christmas Trees have got you covered, offering an online ordering service with next day delivery. Operating since 2005, the company pride themselves on ‘only supplying the very best, locally grown trees and outstanding customer service.’

By visiting their website you can choose premium grade Normann Fir Christmas trees and if you order before 2pm, the tree will be with you the following day - they’ll also carry it up the stairs for you if you live in a flat. Edinburgh Christmas Trees sell a range of sizes, with 5ft trees costing £50 and 9ft trees costing £90. You can find Edinburgh Christmas Trees at Courtyard Newhailes Estate, Edinburgh EH21 6RY.

IKEA

Perhaps not the first shop that comes to mind when Christmas tree shopping but IKEA sell a selection of great trees for just £29. Buying a tree here will also get you a £10 IKEA voucher that is valid until February 17 next year. IKEA Edinburgh will be selling Christmas trees between November 18 and December 20.

Dobbies Garden Centre Edinburgh

Dobbies Garden Centre Edinburgh in Lasswade sell a range of trees from miniature 2-3ft Serbian Spruce Christmas trees in pots at £29.99 to 9ft Nordmann Fir trees costing £119 including delivery.

Dobbies’ hand selected, premium grade trees are available for delivery or collection but make sure to visit their website in advance as some trees and not available for delivery. All larger trees are Nordmann Fir and have excellent needle retention and boast a fresh, festive fragrance. Smaller trees in pot come in a variety of species including: Fraser Fir, Picea Super Blue, Nordmann Fir, Norway Spruce and Blue Spruce.

West Craigie Farm

The South Queensferry Farm has sold top-quality, locally grown Christmas trees for decades and partnered with Dalmeny Christmas Trees for the last 20 years. Selling Nordmann Fir and Fraser Fir trees, customers can choose from a range of sizes from 4ft to 12ft and each time a tree is cut down, Dalmeny Trees plant another one or two in its place.

You can collect in person or arrange a delivery between November 28 and December 23. For more information on trees available at Craigies you can visit their website.

B&Q

You’ll find a big selection of Christmas trees at B&Q - from 2ft all the way to 7ft. If your home is better suited to a smaller tree you can pick up a 3ft pot grown Picea Glauca Conica mini Christmas Tree for £29.99 and if you want to go all out they have 7ft Nordmann Fir trees for £89.99. Home delivery is also available. For more information you can visit the B&Q website.

Caring Christmas Trees

When you buy with Edinburgh’s Caring Christmas Trees (CCT) you’ll not only get a beautiful tree but you will also be helping a great cause. Run by the Bethany Christian Trust, all profits will help the team carry out their lifesaving work throughout the winter, and help to tackle homelessness across Scotland.

Trees for collections and delivery start at £40 and delivery for trees of all sizes costs £30. All of CCT’s Nordmann Fir trees are locally grown in West Lothian you can find their Edinburgh branch at 65 Bonnington Road. Orders can be made via click and collect, delivery or walk-ins - with collections dates available on December 2, 8, 9, and 16 at various locations. For more information you can visit their website.

Uplands Roast Edinburgh

That’s right, you can buy your tree from popular Meadows coffee shop Uplands Roast. Selling 5ft, 6ft and 7ft Nordmann Fir Christmas trees, you can collect your tree in person at Uplands Roast or, for just £10, can order for collection via their emissions free bicycle delivery service.

