A lovely golden barley field with poppies, near Elphinstone

Edinburgh Evening News Readers Gallery 2021

Edinburgh Evening News Readers Gallery 2021

By Andrew O'Brien
Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:22 pm

Edinburgh Evening News Readers Gallery 2021

1. While out for my daily walk I came across this robin which seemed to puff itself up for a photograph.

While out for my daily walk I came across this robin which seemed to puff itself up for a photograph.

Photo: Graeme Stark

Photo Sales

2. The statue of Scottish poet, Allan Ramsay, basks in some lovely winter sunshine on Princes Street, Edinburgh, with Edinburgh Castle sitting majestically in the background

The statue of Scottish poet, Allan Ramsay, basks in some lovely winter sunshine on Princes Street, Edinburgh, with Edinburgh Castle sitting majestically in the background

Photo: Alex Orr

Photo Sales

3. The Capital skyline with iconic St James Quarter shining in the late sunshine

The Capital skyline with iconic St James Quarter shining in the late sunshine

Photo: Michelle Sumner

Photo Sales

4. What a view - Tantallon Castle and the Bass Rock

What a view - Tantallon Castle and the Bass Rock

Photo: Annie Strang

Photo Sales
Edinburgh Evening News
Next Page
Page 1 of 3