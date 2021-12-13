Edinburgh Evening News Readers Gallery 2021

1. While out for my daily walk I came across this robin which seemed to puff itself up for a photograph.
Photo: Graeme Stark
2. The statue of Scottish poet, Allan Ramsay, basks in some lovely winter sunshine on Princes Street, Edinburgh, with Edinburgh Castle sitting majestically in the background
Photo: Alex Orr
3. The Capital skyline with iconic St James Quarter shining in the late sunshine
Photo: Michelle Sumner
4. What a view - Tantallon Castle and the Bass Rock
Photo: Annie Strang