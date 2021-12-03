Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The video was filmed as part of new campaign The Story Never Ends, which has been launched by the Forever Edinburgh marketing guide.

It comes as Edinburgh has been ranked the UK’s most dog-friendly destination by dog food company tails.com.

Hamish went a visit to Camera Obscura

The video follows Hamish, who lives in the Craiglockhart area of the city, while he is out on a walk in the city. He takes on an adventure around the capital’s most well-known landmarks in order to show us why Edinburgh is the perfect place for dogs and their humans to visit.

Hamish begins his day in the capital by climbing the Waverley Station steps and checking into The Balmoral, where he is treated to the hotel’s dog welcome amenities including a bed, water bowl and treats.

After testing the comfiness of his bed and his human’s, Hamish goes a wander to the St James Quarter, where he visits the Lego Store and Goldsmiths jewelers. He also has a quick stop to quench his thirst at one of the centre’s many water bowls.

The well-travelled terrier then takes a tram ride along Princes Street before he hops off and explores Princes Street Gardens. He also admires the Ross Fountain and, of course, Edinburgh Castle.

Hamish had a fun day out exploring Edinburgh

Hamish then heads to Stockbridge where he stops for lunch at The Scran & Scallie, before ending his day at the dog-friendly Camera Obscura and World of Illusions.

Adam McVey, council leader, said: “At this time of year, Edinburgh becomes even more vibrant with events and an even more expanded offer with Christmas and Hogmanay festivities.

“But throughout the year Edinburgh is a great dog-friendly destination and there is a growing number of attractions, places to stay, dine and relax which are very happy to welcome families that include four legged friends.”

Cammy Day, council depute leader, added: “Through this video we see the fun and great companionship our furry friends give us but an important message here is also that a dog is for life, and so we encourage all owners to be responsible and seek help if they are struggling to look after their pooches this Christmas.”

Hamish admires the castle from Princes Street Gardens

Richard Cooke, general manager at The Balmoral, said: “The Balmoral has welcomed dogs for many years and we are always excited to host our guests and their very important pups. I have two dogs of my own, Lucy and Bear, so I truly understand the importance of caring for them as a part of the family.

“As well as our dog friendly welcome amenities, our concierge is always on hand to provide a recommendation for dog-friendly local establishments, local dog walkers and also dog sitters. Edinburgh is made for dog-lovers, our beautiful city has meandering lanes and incredible green spaces to explore with your best friend by your side."

