Though many living in Edinburgh will plan ahead of the festive holidays to make sure they have everything they need over the Christmas break - you never know when you might have an emergency and need to ‘pop out for some bits.’

The majority of shops and supermarkets in Edinburgh will remain open on Boxing Day 2023, but some major retailers and supermarkets have announced their doors will be closed this year. Just so you don’t get stuck on the day, here is a list of Edinburgh shops and supermarkets which will not be open on Boxing Day.

Waitrose

There are several Edinburgh shops and supermarkets closed on Boxing Day 2023. Pictures by Getty Images, John Devlin and Peter Dazeley

Although there will be some Waitrose stores open in service stations and in forecourt locations, it looks as though all Scottish branches will be closed this year on Boxing Day. The supermarket also announced: “Some of our shops will also be open for Deliveroo or Uber Eats orders on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.” For the most up-to-date information you can check their store locator on their website.

Aldi

1,000 Aldi stores will be closed on Boxing Day this year with bosses saying they want their staff to enjoy the ‘important time’ with their families.

Home Bargains

All stores will be closing on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years Day. Writing on X, the company said: “We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year, and want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones.”

John Lewis

All 34 John Lewis stores will remain closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.The majority of shops will reopen between December 27 and 31 from 9am until 8pm. For more up-to-date information you can visit their website.

The Range

CDS Superstores International, who own The Range, have confirmed that all 200 stores will be closed over Christmas Day and Boxing Day. For those eager to spend some Christmas money over the holidays, all stores will reopen on December 27.

Wickes

Although the festive break can be a tempting time to finally get around to fixing that thing you’ve been meaning to do for months, take note that home improvement store Wickes will be closed from Christmas Eve until December 27 when it will reopen at 7.30am.

M&S

Marks & Spencer stores will close from Christmas Day through to December 27 when they will reopen at 8am. Depending on your location they will be open until 8pm, 9pm or 10pm. The M&S shop located within the BP garage in Canonmills will remain open on Boxing Day however.

Poundland

Poundland will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the fourth year in a row, allowing staff across its 800 stores a well-earned break.

Lidl

Lidl has announced it will close its UK stores on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but has said a minority of shops will reopen on December 26 - although they supermarket giant is yet to conform which ones.

Iceland