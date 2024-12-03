We went to to explore LaplandUK, a favourite of celebrities and families alike, ahead of a second site opening near Manchester next year.

LaplandUK is a 4-hour immersive Father Christmas experience set in the Whitmoor Forest in Ascot, Berkshire.

It’s been enjoyed by celebrities and influencers galore over recent years including Prince William and Kate Middleton who took their children last year completely under the radar.

The Beckhams have also visited the attraction, and it is often a hotspot for famous social media stars, footballers, TV stars and their families.

So, we decided to see what the hype was about - making a full festive weekend stay one to remember.

We made the most of our trip there with a stay at the nearby The Royal Foresters Arms (it’s down the road) and timed it perfectly with LaplandUK’s special invites from Father Christmas and the "Sleeps Until Christmas" advent calendar.

While the costs are high, there are ways to make savings and feel like you’ve made priceless memories to last a lifetime.

Our visit came just days after it was announced that the festive experience was also opening up North next year. It will be named LaplandManchester, as the organisers believe the city's name will attract tourists from across the UK and beyond.

Unfortunately, it won't be ready for this year's holiday season, but plans are underway for its grand opening in Christmas 2025

Father Christmas at Lapland UK | Emma Walker

After years of hearing the hype, I took my kids to Lapland UK

LaplandUK is an immersive and enchanting Christmas adventure for families.

From the moment you arrive, it’s clear that extraordinary attention to detail has gone into creating a magical experience that delights children and adults alike. As you journey through the attraction, the look of awe and wonder on my children’s faces brought tears to my eyes, I’d never seem them so completely in a state of amazement as I did during this trip.

From the outset, the experience feels special. The entrance is lined with twinkling lights and snow-dusted trees, transporting you into Father Christmas’s magical world.

Friendly elves greet you warmly, saying ‘cheery-hi’ with a waggle of their fingers on the nose, setting the tone for a day filled with joy and wonder. The atmosphere is perfectly curated to build excitement, with whimsical signage and holiday music enhancing the immersion.

Elf Passports: Upon arrival, each child is given an elf passport, adding a layer of interactivity to the day. Children are referred to by name throughout the experience, making it feel uniquely personal. The attention to detail, including pre-submitted information about the children, adds an extra magical touch. Not to forget, the magical invites that arrive in the weeks prior to your visit are so magical, it’s such a joy to give these to your kids and see their looks of wonder.

Activities, workshops & Father Christmas:

Toy Factory: Kids get hands-on crafting their own wooden toys, guided by cheerful elves. The workshop feels authentic, with bustling elf characters and festive décor.

Kids get hands-on crafting their own wooden toys, guided by cheerful elves. The workshop feels authentic, with bustling elf characters and festive décor. Mother Christmas’ Kitchen: A delightful baking session where children decorate gingerbread cookies. The cosy setting and kind storytelling from Mother Christmas make it feel like stepping into a Christmas storybook.

A delightful baking session where children decorate gingerbread cookies. The cosy setting and kind storytelling from Mother Christmas make it feel like stepping into a Christmas storybook. The Enchanted Forest: A stroll through the snowy woodland is breath-taking, with hidden surprises like woodland creatures and twinkling fairy lights. The attention to visual details creates a truly magical setting for photos and memories.

The highlight, of course, is the audience with Father Christmas. Lapland UK takes this moment to new heights: The main man engages each child with information from their wish list, creating a sense of awe and belief. Each child receives a beautiful husky soft toy, which feels high-quality and meaningful. We’ve seen a fair few Father Christmas’s over the years - and this is by the far the best on yet, if you’re not a believer, you soon will be after this.

The Elven Village

The village is filled with whimsical wooden structures featuring Nordic and fantasy-inspired designs. From curved roofs to arched windows, every building exudes cosy, fairy-tale charm.

Elf workshops: Visitors can observe or join in creative workshops where elves craft toys or bake festive treats. The interiors are bustling with activity, tools, and toys, capturing the essence of a hardworking yet joyous elven world. Father Christmas’s Post Office: Children can write letters to Father Christmas, guided by helpful elves, and post them in this magical setting. Decorated with stacks of colourful letters and parcels, the post office brims with holiday cheer. Elven shops: Quaint stores in the village sell handcrafted gifts, wooden toys, ornaments, and festive trinkets. These shops are perfect for finding unique, elf-inspired souvenirs. The Village Square: A central hub for live performances, carol singing, and other festivities, bringing the village to life. Friendly elves roam the square, sharing stories, singing songs, and creating delightful photo opportunities. Dining and Treats: The village offers cosy cafes serving seasonal favourites like hot chocolate, mulled wine, gingerbread, and mince pies. Rustic seating areas allow families to relax and take in the magical surroundings. Ice Skating Rink: A stunning outdoor ice-skating rink is a highlight of the village, surrounded by twinkling lights and festive decor. This is all included in the ticket. Secret entrance to find Father Christmas: Nestled in the village is a small gap into the woodland where you head off to see Father Christmas, the magic builds as you approach.

From start to finish, guests are completely enthralled by the scenery and characters | Emma Walker

Prices

The food village offers a range of festive treats, from hot chocolate to roasted chestnuts. The pricing is premium but aligns with the overall luxury feel of the event. My kids said the hot chocolate was one of the best they’d ever had.

We also purchased two premium Lapland UK Father Christmas hats at £16 each, a Christmas bauble for three priced at £12 and the children each had 20 ‘elf jingles’ to spend (£20) in the gift shop.

Tickets into Lapland are undeniably expensive, making this a luxury experience. However, the value and effort involved justify the cost for many. You can also go earlier in November and in the week at a cheaper rate. Tickets sell out quickly, often months in advance, so early planning is essential. Sign up to become added to the list here.

Though the cost is high, the memories created are priceless.

Our ticket for a December day cost £480 for two adults and three children (one infant), while this is expensive, especially when you add on the gift shop and extra, food and drink and possible hotel stay - if you can budget for it in advance, it is a really lovely Christmas experience.

We loved our visit to Lapland UK, we left feeling festively content, amazed at the joy brought to our little ones and happy we’d had such a lovely afternoon spent together as a family, we will definitely be on the waiting list for tickets for next year.

Tip: We created a savings pot to pop a little aside each month for those extra special Christmas trips

LaplandUK is 2 miles from Ascot station and there is on-site parking for those arriving by car. Address: Whitmoor Forest, Swinley Rd Winkfield Row Ascot SL5 8BB

LaplandUK is an immersive experience | Lapland UK

Review of The Royal Foresters, Ascot

The Royal Foresters in Ascot is a charming combination of pub, restaurant, and boutique hotel, ideal for various occasions such as dining, events, or overnight stays.

We booked in the night before our visit to LaplandUK and the two went hand-in-hand for the perfect festive weekend.

The rooms are comfy, clean and modern - while the food is tasty and filling, the perfect combination.

The Royal Foresters Arms, Ascot | Emma Walker

It is located less than one mile from Lapland UK. We stayed for one-night and enjoyed the festive menu and a heart breakfast the next day.

Dining options: The menu features fine selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dishes include wood-fired pizzas, hearty Sunday roasts, and gluten-free and vegan choices. The venue excels during festive seasons, offering a well-curated Christmas menu, perfect for family gatherings or office celebrations. Accommodation: The hotel features 24 bespoke rooms with timber-lined walls and hand-crafted furnishings. Modern touches such as Nespresso machines, Wi-Fi, and flat-screen TVs enhance guest comfort. It’s also conveniently located near Windsor Castle, Legoland, and Ascot Racecourse, making it a great base for exploring the area. The friendly staff, excellent food, and relaxing environment are standout features. There’s also free parking for guests.

In conclusion, The Royal Foresters excels as a multi-purpose venue, combining traditional charm with modern sophistication. Whether for a casual meal, a special celebration, or a cosy weekend getaway, it’s a stellar choice in the Ascot area. Visit their official website for more information or to book your experience.

Beautiful rooms and tasty food | Emma Walker

Prices: Food costs from between £8 and £30 and the offerings are really tasty. There’s a great kids menu to with three-courses for £12. Room costs vary: For one night for two adults on December 14 prices show at around £140-150 per night. For more visit here.

A hearty full English breakfast | Emma Walker

Review of The LaplandUK "Sleeps Until Christmas" Advent Calendar

We headed to Ascot to The Foresters Arms on December 1, so we timed it perfectly by ordering of the LaplandUK’s ‘Sleeps Until Christmas Advent’ calendars. It is priced at £39.95 and along with the Lapland UK personalised invite, it falls in nicely if you are doing a ‘we’re off to Lapland’ reveal for the children (we did).

The Sleeps Before Christmas advent calendar and unique personalised invites for Lapland UK | Emma Walker

This calendar is more than a typical chocolate countdown; it brings an element of magic and interactivity to the season.

Daily treats and surprises: Each of the 25 drawers contains a milk chocolate "jingle" coin and a unique augmented Reality (AR) "Elfie" moment, allowing children to engage with magical characters through their devices.

Additional features: A "Sleeps until Christmas" clock adds excitement to the countdown, and a secret puzzle provides an engaging challenge for the whole family.

Golden invitations: Select calendars contain a special golden invitation, offering an exclusive trip to Lapland UK, making this a coveted collector's item.

Family-friendly options: Larger families can add extra chocolates for each drawer, ensuring inclusivity.

Reading the Lapland Grapevine | Emma Walker

We found it as the perfect treat to add on to our Lapland UK invites ahead of the big visit. While it may seem pricey for an advent calendar, we made the most of it for our three children by adding extra treats to the draws and it is something you can keep for the future.