The successful applicant will have to sacrifice family time over the Christmas holidays

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

But there’s a catch. While the successful candidate would earn £600 per day - more than the UK’s average weekly take home pay - they would have to be willing to give up seeing their own family over the festive season and instead be on hand 24/7 between December 22 and January 5 to tend to the twins’ every need.

The job advert said it would be located in a castle close to Edinburgh, where members of an extended family will be staying for the Christmas holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful applicant will stay in a room adjoining the children’s and will operate in a sole-charge capacity.

It added that the nanny would be responsible for dressing and washing the children as well as reading to them and taking them through a bedtime routine.

They will also be in charge of ‘generally ensuring children are entertained’, with possible activities including outdoor walks, games, crafts and day trips with the family’s driver.

But some might be pleased to know that cooking and cleaning will not fall within the new nanny’s remit.

Anyone wishing to apply will require a background check and references. They will also need at least five years of experience and will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Any applicant must also be fully vaccinated.

If you think this job is for you, visit www.jobsinchildcare.com/job/14132/experienced-nanny-for-twins-age-5-over-christmas-and-new-year-east-lothian/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.