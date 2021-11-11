Nanny wanted to take care of twins in East Lothian castle over Christmas and New Year with family offering £9,000
A family is seeking a new nanny to care for five-year-old twins in East Lothian over Christmas and New Year - and is offering to pay £9,000 for the privilege.
But there’s a catch. While the successful candidate would earn £600 per day - more than the UK’s average weekly take home pay - they would have to be willing to give up seeing their own family over the festive season and instead be on hand 24/7 between December 22 and January 5 to tend to the twins’ every need.
The job advert said it would be located in a castle close to Edinburgh, where members of an extended family will be staying for the Christmas holidays.
The successful applicant will stay in a room adjoining the children’s and will operate in a sole-charge capacity.
It added that the nanny would be responsible for dressing and washing the children as well as reading to them and taking them through a bedtime routine.
They will also be in charge of ‘generally ensuring children are entertained’, with possible activities including outdoor walks, games, crafts and day trips with the family’s driver.
But some might be pleased to know that cooking and cleaning will not fall within the new nanny’s remit.
Anyone wishing to apply will require a background check and references. They will also need at least five years of experience and will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Any applicant must also be fully vaccinated.
If you think this job is for you, visit www.jobsinchildcare.com/job/14132/experienced-nanny-for-twins-age-5-over-christmas-and-new-year-east-lothian/