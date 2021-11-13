St James Quarter celebrates first ever Christmas season with light switch on
Last night, the St James Quarter kicked off their first ever festive season with a Christmas light switch on and a special performance from Edinburgh Rock Choir.
The retail galleria has decorated for Christmas with over 40 glowing sculptures that resemble gold stars.
At the event, which took place on Register Square, representatives from St James Quarter’s charity partners Deaf Action and Cash 4 Kids hit the big red button to declare Christmas at the Quarter officially here.
Edinburgh Rock Choir rang in the special occasion with their own rendition of ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ and ‘Hold Back The River’.
Deaf Action Choir also performed ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ and ‘Thank You For The Music’.
Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “Christmas has officially arrived at The Quarter. Having our charity partners here to help us kick off the festivities was the perfect way to welcome the festive season.
“Not only was it a fantastic evening but we also managed to raise money for some great causes. For some, Christmas can be a difficult time of year so we’re pleased to be able to do our bit and help where we can. We hope everyone had a great night and we’re looking forward to welcoming all our customers over the festive period.”
The St James Quarter is celebrating its first Christmas, after opening on June 24 earlier this year.
To make the most of the festive period, St James Quarter has extended its opening hours on various days throughout December.