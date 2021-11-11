For families with little ones, meeting Santa is the highlight of the festive season.

Whether you’re visiting Edinburgh for a Christmas weekend or are a local looking for a fun trip, here are all the places in Edinburgh where you can meet Santa this year.

Where to see Santa in Edinburgh

Edinburgh Zoo is opening its gates for families to meet Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as receive a festive surprise.

You’ll need to book a slot in advance, with times from 11.15am to 3.45pm from December 4th to December 24th.

Tickets to the Grotto do not include admission to the zoo itself.

Dobbie’s Garden Centre will welcome Santa to Grottos across Edinburgh this year.

Visitors will also receive a special gift, plus you can buy a photo of the day if you choose to.

Booking online will save you money on the entry fee, plus you can choose an age-appropriate toy for your child.

Entry starts from £11.99, although many dates in December have already sold out.

Times start at 10am each day and Santa’s Grotto will open from November 25th and run until December 24th.

As part of Edinburgh’s Christmas, Santa’s Grotto will return to West Princes Street Gardens.

Admission starts from £8.50 and visits will last 25 minutes each.

Each child can be accompanied by an adult for free, and you can purchase an extra adult ticket if needed for £5.

Plus, if you have an EH postcode, you can get 20% off the admission fee.

Tuck into a continental breakfast and pancakes at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel, while writing a letter to Santa and receiving a present for the Big Red Man himself.

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £15 for children aged 12 an over, and £10 for children under 12, including the food.

Visit Santa in a quaint Georgian townhouse in New Town, where you’ll receive a special gift chosen just for you.

You’ll need to book online, with prices starting from £12 per child aged under 12, and £1 for adults to join them.

Each visit is 10 minutes long, with a maximum of four adults and six children.

Venture out to Archerfield Walled Garden to visit Santa and his elves, where he will tell a group story before meeting families individually to give them a present.

You can book a slot to meet him and explore the whole wintry experience at the following times:

- 3rd - 5th December, every 30 minutes from 10am to 5pm

- 10th - 12th December, every 30 minutes from 10am to 5pm

- 17th - 23rd December, every 30 minutes from 10am to 6pm

Tickets cost £14 for children, with one adult going in free per child and £6 extra for every other adult following.

Zero-waste supermarket, The Eco Larder, is welcoming a special guest to the storeroom this year, with Santa in attendance to give out eco-friendly toys and an festive eco-mission.