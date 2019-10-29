Cold Weather Payment 2019: who is eligible and how to apply

But if you’re receiving certain benefits or support for mortgage interest, then you may be eligible for a Cold Weather Payment.

This is how to know if you’re eligible for a Cold Weather Payment.

You may be able to claim for Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:

With temperatures beginning to drop, the cost of heating your house can result in expensive energy bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pension Credit Income Support Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance Income-related Employment and Support Allowance Universal Credit Support for Mortgage Interest

Income Support and income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get Income Support or income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance and have any of the following:

a disability or pensioner premium a child who is disabled Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element a child under 5 living with you

If you’re receiving certain benefits or support for mortgage interest, then you may be eligible for a Cold Weather Payment.

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get income-related ESA and are in a work-related activity group or support group. If you’re not in either of these groups, you might also get Cold Weather Payments if you have any of the following:

a severe or enhanced disability premium a pensioner premium a child who is disabled Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element a child under 5 living with you

Universal Credit

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get Universal Credit and you’re not employed or self-employed. One of the following must also apply:

you have a health condition or disability and have limited capability for work (with or without work-related activity) you have a child under 5 living with you

You’ll also be eligible if you have a disabled child amount in your claim, whether you’re employed or not.

What do you get from a Cold Weather Payment?

The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs from 1 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 and you’ll get £25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather between these dates.

After each period of very cold weather in your area, you should get a payment within 14 working days. It’s paid into the same bank or building society account as your benefit payments.

How can I claim?

You do not need to apply in order to claim. If you’re eligible to get a Cold Weather Payment, you’ll be paid it automatically.

Tell your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should have received a Cold Weather Payment but you have not.