Condé Nast best beaches within 3 hours drive from Edinburgh - including full list of best UK beaches
Condé Nast Traveller magazine have revealed their best UK beaches - including a number of Scottish beaches
Conde Nast Traveller magazine has revealed their list of 49 best beaches which includes an array of stunning beaches on the Scottish coastline from Islay to Aberdeen. Scotland is known for its stunning outdoor landscapes from sprawling countrysides to sparkling beaches and it seems that Conde Nast Traveller is now in on the secret, recognising six Scottish beaches as the best.
Condé Nast Traveller said: “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches.
“From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next. While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”
So, what are the closest best beaches to Edinburgh? Here’s everything you need to know including the full list of UK beaches.
Best beaches in Scotland
There are a number of stunning Scottish beaches included in the 2023 list, and one of them is under three hours away from Edinburgh. If you’re hoping to visit one of these iconic beaches then St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire is just a 2 hour and 17 minute drive away according to Google.
49 best beaches in the UK - full list
England
- Blackpool Sands, Devon
- Seven Sisters, Sussex
- Sennen Cove, Cornwall
- Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
- Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
- Holkham Beach, Norfolk
- Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
- Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
- Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
- Hunstanton, Norfolk
- Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
- Southwold, Suffolk
- Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
- Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
- Whitstable beach, Kent
- Aldeburgh, Suffolk
- Branchester Beach, Norfolk
- Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
- Polzeath, Cornwall
- Bantham Beach, South Devon
- Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
- West Wittering, West Sussex
- Sandbanks, Dorset
- St. Bees, Cumbria
- Woolacombe Sands, Devon
- Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
- Whitley Bay, Tyneside
- Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
- South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
- Ventnor, Isle of Wight
Scotland
- Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
- Achmelvich Beach, North-west
- Machir Bay, Islay
- Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
- St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
- Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides
Wales
- Three Cliffs Bay
- Aberfforest Beach
- Llanddwyn, Anglesey
- Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
- Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
- Harlech Gwynedd
- Penbryn Ceredigion
- Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire
Northern Ireland
- Benone, Ulster
- Mill Bay, Rathlin Island
- Magilligan Point, Ulster
- Whiterocks, Portrush
- Whitepark Bay, Antrim