Curtain call for immersive movie and steak event coming soon to Edinburgh restaurant

Kyloe Restaurant & Grill has announced a new film club serving audience members a four-course meal tailored to match a movie.

The curtain will go up on June 8 at The Kyloe Film Club with Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction to signal the credits on the new fully immersive culinary experience.

Eat-a-long in time with some cinematic classics.

Each course and drinks will be served at the same time as they are shown on the screen - creating an ‘eat-a-long’ adventure.

The club, priced at £45, will be held in Kyloe’s private dining room and will be themed around the screening of a different film each month from iconic classics to celebrated new releases.

From 12-4pm, guests will be welcomed with a glass of Prosecco, popcorn and jelly sweets, followed by a four-course meal including one of Kyloe’s sumptuous steaks as well as paired drinks.

The dishes have been created by the head chef, John Rutter, to reflect the top Scottish produce alongside a selection of drinks including Cold Town Beer, which is brewed in Edinburgh.

During the Pulp Fiction screening, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of iconic dishes from the film, including a Denver omelette amuse bouche and Kahuna burger slider paired with a Hard Sprite.

Diners will also be able to choose if they want their Douglas Sirk steak served “bloody as hell or burnt to a crisp”, as quoted in the movie.

General manager Mike Lewis said: “We’re excited to be launching our first Kyloe Film Club next month. It’s going to be something completely new for Edinburgh and we’re sure it’s going to be a big hit. Our team can’t wait for the first film screening - you might even catch one or two of them getting into character!”

To book visit www.kyloerestaurant.com.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.