Diwali, commonly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated for five days every year. It is a major event celebrated in many regions of India and now the rest of the world by people of various faiths, including many Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Muslims and Buddhists. The festival is held between October and November, with the specific date fluctuating from year to year.

The Indian subcontinent is where the five-day holiday originated. On the first day, Dhanteras, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, youth, and beauty, is honoured. To welcome Lakshmi, celebrants frequently purchase new jewellery, clothing, and utensils, as well as light candles. They also prepare by cleaning their homes and crafting floor decorations such as rangolis out of coloured fine powder or sand.

In Hindu mythology, the second day is known as Chhoti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdasi, or Kali Chaudas, and it honours the divinity Krishna’s victory over the bad god Narakasura. On this day, some individuals put up glittering lights to commemorate his victory.

The most significant day of the Diwali festival is on the third day where celebrants gather with family and friends to feast and exchange sweets and presents. People continue to light lamps and candles to welcome the goddess Lakshmi’s blessings of light and prosperity.

On the fourth day, some Hindus in northern India build small heaps of cow dung, known as Govardhan Puja or Padva, as a representation of Krishna’s victory over the Hindu gods’ king, Indra, by pulling up a mountain. The fifth day, known as Bhai Dooj or Yama Dwitiva, is a day for brothers and sisters to remember and pray for one another. People generally set off fireworks on this day to commemorate Diwali’s concluding day.

When is Diwali 2022?

This year’s festival will take place between October 22 and 26, with Monday, October 24, being the most important day.

Many Hindus celebrate Diwali by lighting ‘diyas,’ or small oil lamps, to honour Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and fortune. The lamps symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and evil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What celebrations are taking place in Edinburgh?

There are currently two Diwali celebrations that are being held in the city centre and open to the public. They are:

Bollywood Diwali Party 2022

11pm (October 23) to 3am (October 24)

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Belle Angele, 11 Hastie’s Cl, Edinburgh

To book your ticket please go to Skiddle website to purchase, with a starting price of £7.56 for students.

A woman holds the idols of Hindu deities ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at a market in Amritsar on October 19, 2022. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

Bollywood Diwali Party 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm (October 23) to 3am (October 24)

Hype Club and Cocktail Lounge