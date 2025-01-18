Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dogs Trust say when a Scottish rugby star visited the centre, they knew exactly which dog would want to meet him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five-year-old Pocket Bulldog Moss, who is in the care of Dogs Trust West Calder, recently played ball with Scottish rugby star Ewan Ashman.

Ewan visited the rehoming centre last month to meet its current residents and encourage people to consider adopting a rescue dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moss hopes his enviable ball skills will soon bag him not only a winning try but a forever home.

Moss and Ewan Ashman at Dogs Trust West Calder. | Dogs Trust West Calder

Moss has been at Dogs Trust West Calder since May 2024 due to a change in his owner's circumstances.

Sadly, he had his ears cropped before coming into Dogs Trust care.

Moss is looking for a home where he is the only pet. He could live with children aged 16 and over and he would love a garden where he can play with his beloved ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Tonner, Manager at Dogs Trust West Calder said: “We were delighted to welcome Ewan to Dogs Trust West Calder, and we knew instantly which dog would be beyond excited to meet him. Moss is such a playful lad and is never without a ball in his mouth so seeing him play with an elite sportsman was a special moment for us all.

“Moss is a laid-back and affectionate boy who adores being with the people he loves. He has the waggiest of tails and his dream day involves a few short walks, playing with a ball followed by a snooze on the sofa. Moss has a heart full of love and we know his funny and loving nature will bring so much joy to his new forever family.”