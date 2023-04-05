Easter holidays and April bank holiday weekend is an important time for getting out and about and seeing family. Many will be hoping for a sun-soaked break with lots of outside activities, however, the recent spell of tumultuous weather may dampen those plans.

From the arrival of Storm Mathis to brief sunny spells at the beginning of the week, the UK has seen a range of weather conditions. But many parents are hopeful that they will see enough sun to carry out their annual Easter egg hunt.

The Met Office’s long range weather forecast across the Easter holidays - April 7 to April 16 - reads: “Confidence is relatively low throughout this period, however many areas are expected to see mostly fine and dry weather, with sunny spells becoming increasingly common with time. Any cloud will bring a chance of spells of rain or drizzle to eastern areas on Friday, but then any rain is most likely across the west and southwest over the following week.

“Winds are expected to be relatively light. By mid-April, there is a chance of a period of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of wetter and windier weather more widely. Temperatures are likely to be near normal or slightly above, although these may drop quickly under any clear skies after dark, leaving scope for some overnight frosts.”

Easter bank holiday starts on Good Friday (April 7) and continues until Easter Monday (April 10). Whereas schools in Edinburgh have already broken up for their Easter holidays which last until April 14.

So, what is the weather forecast for Edinburgh throughout the Easter bank holiday and two week school holidays? Here’s everything you need to know from the Met Office.

Edinburgh weather forecast for Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend and school holidays

Wednesday, April 5: Overcast changing to light rain in afternoon, highs of 12C

Thursday, April 6: Cloudy skies changing to light rain by lunchtime, highs of 10C

Friday, April 7: Sunny weather changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, highs of 10C

Saturday, April 8: Overcast, highs of 11C

Sunday, April 9: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, highs of 13C

Monday, April 10: Light rain changing to clear by nighttime, highs of 12C

Tuesday, April 11: Cloudy skies changing to light showers by early evening, highs of 11C

Wednesday, April 12: A bit of rain in the morning otherwise cloudy, highs of 12C

Thursday, April 13: Mainly cloudy with some rain throughout the day, highs of 11C

Friday, April 14: Cloudy with showers, highs of 12C

Saturday, April 15: Cloudy, highs of 11C

Sunday, April 16: Sunny start to the day, cloudy skies to end, highs of 13C