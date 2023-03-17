As we move further into spring, Easter is at the forefront of many people’s minds, not least because the shops are already filled with Easter eggs. With Easter comes a two week long break for school pupils and staff which always seems to come around quickly after the Christmas break.

While pupils across Edinburgh get excited about the prospect of an extended break from classes, it is, however, still crucial for parents to ensure their children return to school on time. Therefore, knowing when their breaks are in advance helps with planning - especially to get day trips booked up.

Edinburgh City Council has revealed their full list of term dates for schools across the city, so parents can plan ahead for the school holidays. It is however worth noting that some schools, including academies, set their own timetables throughout the year.

So, when will the schools break up for Easter holiday in Edinburgh? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Easter Holidays for schools in Edinburgh?

Monday, April 3, 2023 to Friday, April 14, 2023

What are the Summer term dates for Edinburgh 2023?

Term starts: Monday, April 17, 2023

Term ends: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

What are the mid term dates for Edinburgh 2023?

Monday, May 1, 2023, May Day.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, staff only day.

Monday, May 22, 2023, Victoria Day.

When does the 2023/24 school year start for schools in Edinburgh?

