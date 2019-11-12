Bross Bagels opens fourth shop in Bruntsfield

The new Bross Bagels shop in Bruntsfield Place.

Following the huge success of their Portobello, Leith and West End shops, the new Bross Bagels shop, located in Bruntsfield Place, will be the fourth since the company opened in the capital in 2017.

Taking design inspiration from Villa Maria Metro station in Montreal, the new shop will serve a range of hot bagels from vegan specialities to breakfast and the ever-popular pizza bagels.

The shop is split over two levels and will specialise in brunch – with a new menu for bagel lovers to enjoy.

Established in August 2017, owner Larah Bross has seen huge success with her authentic Montreal style bagels. Organic and kosher, they are homemade in the Bross bakery in Leith -a one of a kind in the city.

Speaking of of the new shop opening, Larah said: ““We are feeling the HOLE love from Bruntsfield, which we have renamed Brunchfield – a helpline is now available to assist in changing your mailing addresses!”

Earlier this year, the pizza bagel became a mainstay on the menu in the Leith Walk store after a successful collaboration with Civerino’s for National Pizza Bagel Day