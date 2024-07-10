First look inside Edinburgh city centre restaurant COSMO, re-opening this weekend after eight-week renovation

By Kevin Quinn
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST

Take a first look inside Edinburgh multi-cuisine restaurant COSMO Authentic World Kitchen as it unveils its stunning refurbishment ahead of re-opening this Saturday, July 13 from 12 noon.

The restaurant, recently named Best Restaurant in Scotland by The Golden Chopsticks Awards, co-founded by Gok Wan, has recently undergone an impressive eight-week makeover, enhancing its luxurious ambiance with modern, stylish decor and furnishings.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see inside the renovated COSMO restaurant at the Omni Centre on Greenside Row in Edinburgh city centre.

For added comfort, the restaurant features plush leather booth seating, large stand-out wall projections, and a mix of dark and light oak shelving that offers private dining areas.

1. Comfortable booths and seating

1. Comfortable booths and seating

The live food theatre, featuring Teppanyaki stations, adds to the excitement, with food freshly prepared and cooked to customers' preferences.

2. Chef cooking teppanyaki

2. Chef cooking teppanyaki

Conveniently located in the Omni Centre on Greenside Row, COSMO World Kitchen's extensive menu showcases a diverse array of global dishes, ensuring every palate is catered for.

3. City centre location

3. City centre location

From Asian stir-fries and sushi to Italian pasta and American BBQ, COSMO's all-you-can-eat buffet promises a culinary adventure for the entire family.

4. All tastes catered for

4. All tastes catered for

