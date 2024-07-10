The restaurant, recently named Best Restaurant in Scotland by The Golden Chopsticks Awards, co-founded by Gok Wan, has recently undergone an impressive eight-week makeover, enhancing its luxurious ambiance with modern, stylish decor and furnishings.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see inside the renovated COSMO restaurant at the Omni Centre on Greenside Row in Edinburgh city centre.
1. Comfortable booths and seating
For added comfort, the restaurant features plush leather booth seating, large stand-out wall projections, and a mix of dark and light oak shelving that offers private dining areas. | Atomic 10
2. Chef cooking teppanyaki
The live food theatre, featuring Teppanyaki stations, adds to the excitement, with food freshly prepared and cooked to customers' preferences. | Atomic 10
3. City centre location
Conveniently located in the Omni Centre on Greenside Row, COSMO World Kitchen's extensive menu showcases a diverse array of global dishes, ensuring every palate is catered for. | Atomic 10
4. All tastes catered for
From Asian stir-fries and sushi to Italian pasta and American BBQ, COSMO's all-you-can-eat buffet promises a culinary adventure for the entire family. | Atomic 10
