Edinburgh coffee lovers offered expert brewing kits from new Union Brew Lab boutique
Coffee experts Union Brew Lab have unveiled a new dedicated boutique offering everything needed for expert brewing at home which includes the latest kit, coffee beans by weight, tips and tricks from the team and bespoke brewing workshops.
As consumer interest in brewing coffee at home continues to rise, the new concept store aims to bridge the gap between coffee drinkers and coffee makers in the Capital.
Located in Edinburgh’s Old Town, the space offers an extensive range of brewing kits and sold-by-weight fresh coffee from Union Hand-Roasted Coffee.
As part of the launch week, Union Brew is offering a free drink to customers with any fresh coffee or reusable coffee cup purchase for the duration of November.
Customers who bring their own containers will receive a 10 per cent discount.
“We’re now able to showcase and share our knowledge with customers so they can get the best out of their home coffee brewing.
“It has also helped us take an important step forward in creating a more sustainable company by enabling customers to buy fresh coffee by weight in their own containers.”