Edinburgh customers offered a trip down the yellow brick road

Edinburgh's newest cocktail experience venue has revealed an opening date and its inaugural menu theme, inspired by the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.

Somewhere By Nico Edinburgh will take customers down the yellow brick road from June 10 as part of an immersive theatrical experience with its inaugural menu theme inspired by the classic movie.

Guests arriving at the Queensferry Road location in Edinburgh's West End will be able to enjoy alcoholic and non-alcohol cocktails inspired by iconic characters including the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Wicked Witch of the West.

Inside Somewhere By Nico Edinburgh, which will open at the West End on June 10.

Named Land of Oz, it is the first in a series of immersive and theatrical cocktail experiences offering limited edition cocktails. The new cocktails on offer include Yellow Brick Road - El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Yellow Bell Pepper Cordial, London Essence Peach & Jasmine Soda; Cowardly Lion - Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Project 173 Black Cherry Rum, Red Vermouth di Torino and Deadly Poppy - Axia Mastiha Spirit, Red Berries Cordial, Ginder, Poppy Seeds.

The six-course cocktail experience intends to take customers on a journey with each cocktail accompanied by a playful food pairing. Somewhere by Nico brand director Morgan Pope said: “Each visit to Somewhere is fully immersive, and we’ve designed each world to embody experiences that transport people somewhere – to a point in their memories, dreams, past, or present.

“The cocktails are the natural focal point, carefully and creatively crafted to be a multisensory experience. The ‘Land of Oz’ experience should take people a step closer to the Emerald City with every course.

“You’ll journey through poppy fields, encounter familiar faces along the way, and follow in Dorothy’s footsteps in an unforgettable adventure of your own. As with all the worlds we create, it’s inclusive, so there’s a non-alcoholic version of the ‘Land of Oz’ menu so everybody can venture somewhere over the rainbow, whether you choose to drink alcohol or not.”

Some of the Wizard of Oz inspired cocktails on offer at Somewhere By Nico Edinburgh, which will open at the West End on June 10.

Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh is an innovative cocktail experience that will redefine what a bar and cocktail experience looks like by blending storytelling, multi-sensory mixology and experience together.

The first location launched in Glasgow in January 2024 and is inspired by Six by Nico. Every six weeks, it develops a six-stage cocktail experience inspired by a 'themed world'.

With storytelling at the heart of the experience, guests are transformed into adventurers, with mixologists becoming the narrator, through enhanced narratives in every drink. Its mystical decor will transport you to a dream world that will challenge all your senses throughout a carefully curated two hour cocktail experience for £65 per person.

The Land of Oz poster for Somewhere By Nico Edinburgh.

Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh will open on June 10 directly beside the new Six by Nico Edinburgh West End on Queensferry Street in the former Foundry 39 building at 39A Queensferry Rd, Edinburgh EH2 4RA.